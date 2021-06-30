Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder to step down; CEO Majety to oversee role

Vivek Sunder, chief operating officer of food aggregator Swiggy, has reportedly put in his papers. The top executive will be leaving the organisation in October to pursue different personal and professional interests, according to meoneycontrol.com. CEO Sriharsha Majety will be stepping in Sunder’s role till the food-tech major finds his replacement.









An email sent internally by Majety to inform Swiggy employees about Sunder’s resignation has been accessed by the business news portal. In the email, Majety said he will be overseeing the marketplace business with immediate effect and added that they have had discussion about his resignation over the lpast few weeks.

Notably, this is the second top-level resignation for the platform in little more than a year. In May 2020, Rahul Jaimini, co-founder and CTO of Swiggy, had resigned from the company to join edtech startup Pesto Tech as a co-founder.

Sunder had joined the food-tech major in 2018 and was responsible for the company’s operating units and be tasked with accelerating Swiggy’s mission of making the lives of consumers more convenient and hassle-free. Under his stint, Swiggy expanded its presence to over 500 cities and also played a key role in the company’s strategic moves on supply and operations.

With over 23 years of experience in the FMCG industry, Vivek has been working at the intersection of business and technology across several leadership roles and geographies at Procter & Gamble (P&G). In his previous role as the Managing Director, P&G, East Africa, Vivek was instrumental in driving both top and bottom-line growth while expanding its market share and margins in a difficult macroeconomic climate.

Swiggy is in the midst of closing a $450 million funding round from SoftBank Vision Fund II, which ET reported on April 16.