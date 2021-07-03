Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao call it quits after 15 years of marriage

Actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao have decided to part ways after 15 years of marriage. The ex-couple on Saturday issued a joint statement announcing their divorce. According to the statement, Khan and Rao will co-parent their son, Azad , and are also committed to their professional partnership on Paani Foundation and ‘other projects that (they) feel passionate about’.









“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” a statement issued by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao read.

It further read, “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about.”

“A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey,” the statement signed by both Aamir and Kiran read.

Aamir and Kiran first met during the shoot of Lagaan where Rao was an assistant director on. After dating for years, they tied the knot on December 28, 2005. he two welcomed their first son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, with her.