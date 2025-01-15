Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Income Tax Return: Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24

Income Tax Return Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24 Belated ITR Missed ITR CBDT India

News

Income Tax Return: Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

The deadline to file your belated or revised Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2023-24 (assessment year 2024-25) is today, January 15, 2025. Taxpayers who missed the original filing deadline of July 31, 2024, still have this opportunity to fulfil their tax obligations. Failure to meet today’s extended deadline can result in significant consequences, including penalties and legal notices.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the deadline from December 31, 2024, to January 15, 2025, providing additional time for taxpayers to finalize their returns. Here’s everything you need to know about filing belated or revised ITRs, including penalties and key distinctions between the two types of returns.

Revised vs. Belated ITR: Know the Difference

Revised ITR:

Applicable if the original ITR was filed on or before the initial deadline (July 31, 2024).

Allows taxpayers to correct errors or omissions in the originally filed return.

Belated ITR:

Filed when the taxpayer misses the original deadline.

Attracts late fees and penalties, depending on the taxpayer’s income.

Penalties for Belated ITR Filing

Filing a belated return comes with specific penalties based on your income:

Income up to ₹5 lakh: ₹1,000 late fee.

Income above ₹5 lakh: ₹5,000 late fee.

In addition, interest under Section 234A may apply if there are outstanding tax liabilities. The interest is calculated at 1% per month or part of the month from the original deadline (July 31, 2024) until the filing date.

Consequences of Missing the Deadline

Failing to file your ITR by the January 15 deadline has serious repercussions, such as:

Loss of Filing Opportunity: You forfeit the chance to file or revise your ITR for AY 2024-25.

Notices from Tax Authorities: The Income Tax Department may issue legal notices for non-compliance.

Additional Penalties: You could face higher penalties or prosecution under income tax laws for defaulting on your obligations.

Why It’s Important to File on Time

Filing your ITR is not just a legal obligation; it’s also crucial for maintaining a clean financial record. A filed ITR is often required to obtain loans, apply for visas, and make high-value transactions. Filing a belated or revised return today ensures compliance and minimizes penalties.

Senior seniors above 75 years need not file ITR: Budget 2021

Steps to File Your ITR Today

Gather Required Documents: Collect essential documents, such as Form 16, bank statements, and investment proofs.

Calculate Tax Liability: Use the Income Tax Department’s online portal or seek professional help to calculate your dues accurately.

File Online: Submit your ITR via the official e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in.

Act Now to Avoid Penalties

Today’s deadline offers taxpayers a final chance to meet their obligations for the financial year 2023-24. Acting promptly is imperative, as late filing can result in penalties and potential legal notices.

File your belated or revised return by January 15 to avoid complications and ensure peace of mind.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Income Tax Return Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24 Belated ITR Missed ITR CBDT India

Income Tax Return: Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24
By January 15, 2025
Drake Steph Curry Moment Amid NBA Feuds and Criticisms LeBron James Kendrick Lamar

Drake Steph Curry Moment Amid NBA Feuds and Criticisms
By January 15, 2025
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy No Purchase, No Stay, No restrooms, No Wifi Howard Schultz Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol Open Door Policy

Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy: No Purchase, No Stay
By January 15, 2025
Drake Steph Curry Moment Amid NBA Feuds and Criticisms LeBron James Kendrick Lamar

Drake Steph Curry Moment Amid NBA Feuds and Criticisms
By January 15, 2025
Oscar Nominations Delayed Amid Los Angeles Wildfires - Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Los Angeles Fires

Oscar Nominations Delayed Amid Los Angeles Wildfires
By January 14, 2025
Income Tax Return Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24 Belated ITR Missed ITR CBDT India

Income Tax Return: Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24
By January 15, 2025
Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy No Purchase, No Stay, No restrooms, No Wifi Howard Schultz Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol Open Door Policy

Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy: No Purchase, No Stay
By January 15, 2025
Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF)

Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans
By January 15, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
By January 13, 2025
Toyota Enters the Space Race with $45M Investment in Rocket Technology SpaceX Elon Musk Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda Toyota Rocket Technology, Space Race with $45M Investment

Toyota Enters the Space Race with $45M Investment in Rocket Technology
By January 9, 2025
Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and Group CEO, PeepalCo CoinSwitch Launches ₹600 Crore Recovery Program for Crypto Losses: CoinSwitch Cares

CoinSwitch Launches ₹600 Crore Recovery Program for Crypto Losses: CoinSwitch Cares
By January 7, 2025
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
By January 13, 2025
Australia Approves World’s Strictest Social Media Ban for Under-16s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addiction, mental health issues, and cyberbullying

World’s Strictest: Australia Approves Social Media Ban for Under-16s
By November 28, 2024
Minahil Malik’s New Video Goes Viral Post MMS Scandal—Mishi Khan Calls It a Publicity Stunt Pakistan TikTok

Minahil Malik’s New Video Goes Viral Post MMS Scandal—Mishi Khan Calls It a Publicity Stunt
By November 12, 2024
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs National Weather Service LA Suburbs Wild Fire California

Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs
By January 8, 2025
Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts

Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts
By December 6, 2024
Wrestling World Mourns the Loss of Legend Rey Misterio Sr at 66 WWE WWA Wrestling Pro Wrestling Revolution, Tijuana Wrestling, World Wrestling Association (WWA), and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

News

Wrestling World Mourns the Loss of Legend Rey Mysterio Sr. at 66
Tragedy at Germany Christmas Market Magdeburg Terror Attack Leaves Two Dead Many Injured German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser

Global News

Terror Attack at German Christmas Market at Magdeburg, Leaves Two Dead, Many Injured
Owen Wilson Joins Travis Scott on Stage for Surprise Rolling Loud Festival Cameo Utopia Fien FE!N

Hip Hop/ Rap

Owen Wilson Joins Travis Scott on Stage for Surprise Rolling Loud Festival Cameo
Mashable is a global, multi-platform media and entertainment company For more queries and news contact us on this Email: info@mashablepartners.com
To Top
Loading...