Drake Wears Green Bay Packers Jacket to Troll Caleb Williams during Iceman Album Rollout

Canadian rapper Drake appears to have taken a pointed shot at Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as part of the Iceman album rollout promotional campaign, choosing to pose in a Green Bay Packers jacket, the Bears’ division rivals, while surrounded by blocks of ice in downtown Toronto.

The stunt and what it means

The photograph, posted by Drake on Monday, formed part of an elaborate album reveal. Blocks of ice were placed across Toronto with the release date of his forthcoming record hidden inside them, prompting fans to attempt to melt the ice and uncover the date. The album, titled Iceman, is scheduled for release on 15 May.

The Green Bay Packers amplified the moment by sharing images of Drake in the jacket across their own social media channels, lending the stunt considerable reach at the intersection of sport and music.

The choice of team appeared deliberate. Caleb Williams spent much of the 2025 NFL season building his own Iceman identity following a series of late-game comebacks that caught the attention of fans and media alike. He moved to formalise the nickname in March by filing a trademark application, a move that drew a sharp response from Basketball Hall of Famer George Gervin, who built a legendary career around a near-identical moniker during his time in the NBA.

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A layered piece of trolling

By aligning himself with the Packers, Chicago’s most historic divisional rival, Drake added a sporting dimension to what was already a notable cultural moment. The implication was clear to anyone following both the NFL and the music industry: the Iceman name, in Drake’s view, belongs elsewhere.

For context, the Bears and Packers split their two regular-season meetings last year, but Caleb Williams and Chicago had the final say when the Bears stormed back to defeat Green Bay 31-25 in the wild-card playoff round. Drake’s jacket choice, then, carries a degree of risk; the team he chose to rep was eliminated by the very quarterback he was apparently mocking.

The Iceman rollout so far

Drake has been seeding the Iceman campaign since last summer. On 12 April, his courtside seats at Scotiabank Arena, home of the Toronto Raptors, were fitted with faux icicles ahead of a home game, prompting the Raptors organisation to lean into the campaign with their own themed setup. The Toronto-based ice stunt followed as the next chapter in what has become one of the more creative album rollouts in recent memory.

Whether the Packers jacket was pure promotional theatre, a genuine dig at Caleb Williams, or both, it achieved its primary objective, placing Drake and his album at the centre of a conversation that spanned sport, music, and social media simultaneously.

Iceman releases on 15 May.