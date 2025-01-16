Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience

SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience Sapce Program NASA

News

SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience

Tech Plunge
Published on

SpaceX marked another milestone in space exploration today, launching two private lunar landers, Blue Ghost by Firefly Aerospace and Resilience by Japan’s ispace, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The mission, which began in the early hours of January 15, 2025, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, represents a significant step forward in commercial lunar exploration.

A Textbook Launch and Landing

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 1:11 a.m. EST (0611 GMT) under a clear sky and a full moon. Just over eight minutes after launch, the rocket’s reusable first stage successfully landed on SpaceX’s droneship, Just Read the Instructions, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. This achievement underscores SpaceX’s continued excellence in precision landings and reusability.

The rocket’s second stage continued its journey, placing Blue Ghost into a lunar transfer orbit 65 minutes post-liftoff, followed by Resilience 27 minutes later.

TeamIndus to send spacecraft to the moon in the bid for $30 million Google Lunar X prize

Blue Ghost: A NASA-Backed Lunar Pioneer

Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander is the centrepiece of its “Ghost Riders in the Sky” mission, part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. This marks Firefly’s first mission to the moon and aims to further NASA’s lunar exploration goals under the Artemis Program.

Carrying 10 NASA-funded scientific and technological payloads—a record for the CLPS initiative—Blue Ghost will study the lunar environment, focusing on the properties of lunar regolith (moon dust).

The spacecraft will spend 25 days in Earth orbit for systems checks and payload operations before embarking on a four-day journey to lunar orbit. It will then spend 16 days in orbit before attempting a soft landing at Mare Crisium (“Sea of Crises”) on the moon’s northeastern near side.

Blue Ghost’s operational phase on the lunar surface will last for one lunar day (about 14 Earth days), powered by its solar arrays. The mission will end after approximately 60 days when the lander loses power following lunar sunset.

Resilience: ispace’s Next Moonshot

Resilience, the second payload, is built by the Japanese company ispace. The mission follows the company’s earlier attempt to land the Hakuto-R spacecraft in 2023, which ended in a crash during descent.

Taking a longer, energy-efficient trajectory, Resilience is expected to land in Mare Frigoris (“Sea of Cold”) on the moon’s northern hemisphere about 4.5 months from now. One of its key payloads is Tenacious, a microrover designed to collect and analyze lunar regolith under a separate NASA contract.

A Year of Lunar Exploration

The successful SpaceX launch of Blue Ghost and Resilience is just the beginning of a busy year for lunar missions. Intuitive Machines and Astrobotic are among the other companies preparing moon missions in 2025, with objectives ranging from studying water ice at the lunar south pole to advancing regolith research.

Commercial Spaceflight: A New Frontier

With NASA fostering partnerships under the Artemis Program, missions like this highlight the growing role of private companies in lunar exploration. The success of Blue Ghost and Resilience advances scientific discovery and sets the stage for a sustainable human presence on the moon.

The race to explore and utilize the moon is accelerating and today’s mission underscores the collaborative potential of government and private enterprise in unlocking the mysteries of space.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience Sapce Program NASA

SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience
By January 16, 2025
Income Tax Return Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24 Belated ITR Missed ITR CBDT India

Income Tax Return: Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24
By January 15, 2025
Drake Steph Curry Moment Amid NBA Feuds and Criticisms LeBron James Kendrick Lamar

Drake Steph Curry Moment Amid NBA Feuds and Criticisms
By January 15, 2025
Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy No Purchase, No Stay, No restrooms, No Wifi Howard Schultz Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol Open Door Policy

Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy: No Purchase, No Stay
By January 15, 2025
Drake Steph Curry Moment Amid NBA Feuds and Criticisms LeBron James Kendrick Lamar

Drake Steph Curry Moment Amid NBA Feuds and Criticisms
By January 15, 2025
Oscar Nominations Delayed Amid Los Angeles Wildfires - Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Los Angeles Fires

Oscar Nominations Delayed Amid Los Angeles Wildfires
By January 14, 2025
Income Tax Return Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24 Belated ITR Missed ITR CBDT India

Income Tax Return: Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24
By January 15, 2025
Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy No Purchase, No Stay, No restrooms, No Wifi Howard Schultz Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol Open Door Policy

Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy: No Purchase, No Stay
By January 15, 2025
Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF)

Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans
By January 15, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience Sapce Program NASA

SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience
By January 16, 2025
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
By January 13, 2025
Toyota Enters the Space Race with $45M Investment in Rocket Technology SpaceX Elon Musk Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda Toyota Rocket Technology, Space Race with $45M Investment

Toyota Enters the Space Race with $45M Investment in Rocket Technology
By January 9, 2025
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
By January 13, 2025
Australia Approves World’s Strictest Social Media Ban for Under-16s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addiction, mental health issues, and cyberbullying

World’s Strictest: Australia Approves Social Media Ban for Under-16s
By November 28, 2024
Minahil Malik’s New Video Goes Viral Post MMS Scandal—Mishi Khan Calls It a Publicity Stunt Pakistan TikTok

Minahil Malik’s New Video Goes Viral Post MMS Scandal—Mishi Khan Calls It a Publicity Stunt
By November 12, 2024
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs National Weather Service LA Suburbs Wild Fire California

Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs
By January 8, 2025
Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts

Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts
By December 6, 2024
Wrestling World Mourns the Loss of Legend Rey Misterio Sr at 66 WWE WWA Wrestling Pro Wrestling Revolution, Tijuana Wrestling, World Wrestling Association (WWA), and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

News

Wrestling World Mourns the Loss of Legend Rey Mysterio Sr. at 66
Tragedy at Germany Christmas Market Magdeburg Terror Attack Leaves Two Dead Many Injured German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser

Global News

Terror Attack at German Christmas Market at Magdeburg, Leaves Two Dead, Many Injured
Apple TV+ Renews ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 Vince Vaughn Returns as Yancy Ted Lasso Scrubs Bill Lawrence

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Renews ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2: Vince Vaughn Returns as Yancy
Mashable is a global, multi-platform media and entertainment company For more queries and news contact us on this Email: info@mashablepartners.com
To Top
Loading...