Aston Martin Hands Jak Crawford Key FP1 Role at Japanese GP

Aston Martin F1 Team has officially announced that reserve driver Jak Crawford will replace Fernando Alonso during the first practice session (FP1) at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The move is part of Formula 1’s requirement for teams to provide track time to rookie drivers, offering emerging talents valuable real-world experience during race weekends.

A Strategic Opportunity at Suzuka

The iconic Suzuka Circuit is widely regarded as one of the most challenging tracks on the Formula 1 calendar. For Crawford, this session represents both a major opportunity and a significant test.

Despite not having raced at Suzuka before, the 20-year-old has been heavily involved in simulator work with Aston Martin. That preparation could prove crucial as he adapts to the circuit’s high-speed corners and technical demands.

Crawford’s Growing Role in Formula 1

Jak Crawford is no stranger to Formula 1 machinery. The American driver has already completed two FP1 sessions during the previous season and logged over 3,000 kilometres in Aston Martin cars.

This upcoming appearance will mark his third FP1 outing in under six months, highlighting the team’s confidence in his development.

His progression reflects a broader trend in Formula 1, where teams are investing heavily in young drivers to build long-term success.

Why Aston Martin Is Making This Move

The decision comes at a critical time for Aston Martin, which has endured a challenging start to the 2026 season. Early struggles with the AMR26 car have limited track time and performance, increasing the importance of every session.

By giving Crawford a run in FP1, the team aims to:

Gather additional performance data

Support rookie driver development

Optimize preparation for the race weekend

According to team leadership, Crawford’s simulator contributions have already been valuable behind the scenes.

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Team Leadership Backs Young Talent

Aston Martin’s trackside leadership emphasized that this move aligns with the team’s commitment to nurturing future stars.

Crawford’s involvement is not just about fulfilling a regulatory requirement—it’s also about integrating him further into the team’s long-term plans.

The FP1 session will allow engineers to assess their feedback while giving the driver crucial experience under real race conditions.

What This Means for Fernando Alonso

While Fernando Alonso will sit out FP1, the veteran driver is expected to return for the remainder of the race weekend. Such arrangements are standard in Formula 1 and rarely impact a driver’s overall performance during qualifying or the race.

For Alonso, the session provides an opportunity to step back while the team evaluates additional data from a fresh perspective.

A Crucial Weekend Ahead

With Aston Martin looking to bounce back from a slow start, every lap at Suzuka carries added importance. Crawford’s performance in FP1 could influence setup decisions and provide insights that benefit the entire team.

Jak Crawford’s FP1 appearance at the Japanese Grand Prix is more than just a routine driver swap; it’s a glimpse into the future of Aston Martin’s driver program.

As Formula 1 continues to evolve, opportunities like these are vital for developing the next generation of talent while helping teams stay competitive in an increasingly demanding sport.