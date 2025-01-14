Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom

Mel Gibson, never one to shy away from controversial remarks, has raised eyebrows with his comments on the recent Los Angeles wildfires. Speaking on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Gibson floated a conspiracy theory, suggesting that the fires might have been orchestrated to displace tenants and pave the way for high-density housing developments. While even he admitted that the idea sounded “insane,” his comments have fueled discussions on California’s wildfire response and leadership. Zachary Levi and James Woods also commented on Governor Gavin Newsom’s leadership.

A Wild Claim Amidst Crisis

Mel Gibson’s theory aligns him with a growing number of right-wing pundits who have blamed the fires on government mismanagement or even intentional acts. “California has a lot of problems that sort of baffle the mind,” Gibson said. “In events like this, you sort of look… well, is it on purpose?” He speculated about water mismanagement and questioned the state’s response to natural disasters.

Despite his claims, Gibson conceded, “It’s an insane thing to think.” However, he doubled down on the idea that California’s leadership might exploit the situation for long-term development plans, such as transitioning from single-family homes to high-density housing.

A Broader Narrative of Blame

Gibson’s comments echo frustrations voiced by other celebrities, including Zachary Levi and James Woods, who have criticized California’s handling of wildfire management. Speaking to Fox News, Zachary Levi called the leadership “criminally negligent,” blaming officials for failing to maintain fire safety protocols and water reservoirs. Meanwhile, Woods accused Governor Gavin Newsom of mismanaging forest maintenance and prioritizing political optics over practical solutions.

In the chaos, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has also faced criticism. Claims that her administration slashed fire department funding have circulated widely, though reports from Politico and others clarify that the city’s fire budget has increased overall. However, staffing shortages and resource allocation issues remain points of contention.

Wildfires as a Political Battleground

The devastating fires ravaged areas from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills and have reignited debates about climate change, urban planning, and government priorities. Gibson’s theory, while unsubstantiated, taps into broader frustrations about California’s preparedness for natural disasters.

On the political front, figures like Dean Cain have suggested that the wildfires could shift California’s political landscape. Cain speculated that the state might lean more conservative if voters become disillusioned with current leadership.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has called for increased wages for incarcerated firefighters assisting in wildfire responses. She praised these individuals as “heroes” and urged Newsom to recognize their contributions.

Leadership Under Fire

As wildfires continue to devastate Southern California, public scrutiny of state and local officials grows. Newsom’s administration has touted measures to combat wildfires, including prescribed burns and increased funding for fire management. However, critics argue that these efforts have fallen short, leaving communities vulnerable to recurring disasters.

For now, Mel Gibson’s incendiary remarks have added fuel to an already heated debate. While his theories may not hold water, they highlight widespread frustrations with California’s ability to manage its environmental and political challenges. Whether these debates lead to meaningful change remains to be seen, but one thing is sure: the flames of discontent are unlikely to be extinguished anytime soon.