Culture
$1,200 Sandals or Stolen Heritage? Prada Faces Cultural Appropriation Backlash Over Indian-Inspired Footwear
Luxury fashion house Prada is facing intense backlash after unveiling a new line of $1,200 open-toe leather sandals that bear a striking resemblance to the traditional Indian Kolhapuri chappals. First showcased during Milan Fashion Week, the high-priced footwear has ignited a storm of criticism from Indian artisans, designers, politicians, and social media users, who accuse the Italian brand of cultural appropriation.
Kolhapuri chappals, renowned for their distinctive braided leather design and handcrafted quality, originate from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India. Recognized with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019 by the Indian government, the sandals are considered a symbol of cultural pride and artisanal excellence. Typically priced between $10 and $20 in India, the dramatic markup for Prada’s lookalike sandals has left many outraged.
“Never thought my dad’s sandals would end up on a Milan runway,” one user mocked on social media. Another added, “They’re profiting from what we were once shamed for.”
Fashion experts have called Prada’s Kohlapuri Chappals design a “clear case of cultural appropriation.” From the sandal’s braided structure, leatherwork, and construction techniques were directly lifted from Kolhapuri styles without acknowledgement or collaboration with Indian artisans.
Under pressure, Prada issued a statement acknowledging that the sandals’ inspiration came from traditional Indian footwear. The company stated that the design was still in the developmental stage and emphasized a willingness to engage in “meaningful dialogue” with Indian artisan communities.
But many suggest that the acknowledgement is too little, too late.
The uproar isn’t limited to social media. The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce has written directly to Prada chairperson Patrizio Bertelli, demanding recognition and revenue sharing with Kolhapuri craftsmen.
This isn’t Prada’s first brush with controversy. Nor is it the fashion industry’s. Earlier this year, Gucci was accused of mislabeling a sari as a gown, sparking backlash on TikTok for renaming South Asian garments.
As global scrutiny of fashion’s ethics deepens, one thing is clear: design without respect won’t fly anymore—even at Milan Fashion Week. And Prada’s blatant copy of Indian footwear, Kohlapuri Chappals, should come with a price tag.