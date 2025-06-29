Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Anna Wintour Is Stepping Down as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue — But This Isn’t the End of Her Reign

Anna Wintour Is Stepping Down as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue — But This Isn’t the End of Her Reign

E! News

Anna Wintour Is Stepping Down as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue — But This Isn’t the End of Her Reign

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

After nearly four decades of defining fashion’s visual language, Anna Wintour is stepping down as Vogue’s editor-in-chief, marking the end of an era in fashion media—but it’s not a farewell.

On June 26, multiple reports confirmed that the 74-year-old British powerhouse, often credited with transforming Vogue into a global fashion authority, is stepping down from her editor-in-chief post after 37 years. The announcement came during a morning staff meeting where Wintour, in her trademark sunglasses and steely poise, revealed she’s shifting roles as part of Condé Nast’s global restructuring.

“Anybody in a creative field knows how essential it is never to stop growing,” Anna Wintour told staff. “My greatest pleasure now is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas.”



Though she’s stepping back from the iconic title that inspired The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly, Anna Wintour remains deeply entrenched in the Condé Nast empire. She’ll continue as global editorial director of Vogue and chief content officer at Condé Nast, overseeing a vast portfolio that includes GQ, Vanity Fair, WIRED, and Teen Vogue.

No New Editor-in-Chief—And That’s By Design

Interestingly, Vogue will no longer have an “editor-in-chief.” Instead, Wintour’s successor will be known as “head of editorial content,” reflecting Condé Nast’s shift to a decentralized, global editorial structure. The new appointee will report directly to Anna Wintour, who emphasized that she’s not vacating her office—or her beloved Clarice Cliff pottery—anytime soon.

This move aligns with her recent comments about working behind the scenes to support local editions of Vogue and lead cultural tentpoles like the Met Gala and Vogue World. Her self-proclaimed titles of tennis and theater editor in perpetuity also remain intact.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

A Legacy That Changed Fashion Forever

Since joining Vogue in 1988, Anna Wintour revolutionized magazine publishing by fusing celebrity culture and high fashion—an approach that’s now the norm. She was also the first to put celebrities like Madonna and Kim Kardashian on the magazine’s cover, helping mainstream fashion to a global audience.

Her presence extended beyond print. Anna Wintour influenced Hollywood, the political world, and philanthropy. And yes, she was the inspiration for Meryl Streep’s icy portrayal of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada—a character she once described as “not entirely inaccurate.”

So, Why Now?

Anna Wintour’s exit comes amid Condé Nast’s global editorial overhaul, which favors cross-market collaboration and centralized creative leadership. With roles expanding and media landscapes shifting, stepping away from her day-to-day editorial duties allows Wintour to wield even greater influence across borders.

And while she’s stepped down from the top of Vogue, make no mistake—Anna Wintour still runs the fashion world.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UFC x Drake OVO Collab Is Selling Out Fast — Here’s Where to Buy Before It’s Gone

UFC x Drake OVO Collab Is Selling Out Fast — Here’s Where to Buy Before It’s Gone
By June 30, 2025
Anna Wintour Is Stepping Down as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue — But This Isn’t the End of Her Reign

Anna Wintour Is Stepping Down as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue — But This Isn’t the End of Her Reign
By June 30, 2025
Lorde’s NSFW Vinyl Photo Sparks Viral Debate on Gender, Art, and “Virgin” Vision Heji Shin and Talia Chetrit

Lorde’s NSFW Vinyl Photo Sparks Viral Debate on Gender, Art, and “Virgin” Vision
By June 29, 2025
Anna Wintour Is Stepping Down as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue — But This Isn’t the End of Her Reign

Anna Wintour Is Stepping Down as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue — But This Isn’t the End of Her Reign
By June 30, 2025
Brad Pitt’s F1 Shatters Expectations With $144M Global Box Office Debut — Apple’s Biggest Movie Launch Ever 28 Years Later Danny Boyle

Brad Pitt’s F1 Shatters Expectations With $144M Global Box Office Debut — Apple’s Biggest Movie Launch Ever
By June 30, 2025
Brad Pitt’s Real F1 Drive in McLaren Leaves Him “On a High” — But He’s Not Done Yet Lando norris F1 Car F1 : The Movie

Brad Pitt’s Real F1 Drive in McLaren Leaves Him “On a High” — But He’s Not Done Yet
By June 29, 2025
Brad Pitt’s F1 Shatters Expectations With $144M Global Box Office Debut — Apple’s Biggest Movie Launch Ever 28 Years Later Danny Boyle

Brad Pitt’s F1 Shatters Expectations With $144M Global Box Office Debut — Apple’s Biggest Movie Launch Ever
By June 30, 2025
Indian Army Signs ₹137 Crore Deal With ideaForge for Battle-Tested Surveillance Drones Amid Anti-China Push

Indian Army Signs ₹137 Crore Deal With ideaForge for Battle-Tested Surveillance Drones Amid Anti-China Push
By June 27, 2025
Star Power Fuels EV Disruption as Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul, and Ahan Back Ebike Brand Exelmoto Akshai Varde

Star Power Fuels EV Disruption as Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul, and Ahan Back Ebike Brand Exelmoto
By June 27, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Fortnite Players Can Now Claim Part of $126 Million FTC Refund—Here’s How to Get Your Money

Fortnite Players Can Now Claim Part of $126 Million FTC Refund—Here’s How to Get Your Money
By June 27, 2025
IndiaBonds Raises ₹32.5 Crore in Maiden Funding Round to Transform Bond Investing in India

IndiaBonds Raises ₹32.5 Crore in Maiden Funding Round to Transform Bond Investing in India
By June 25, 2025
A Portless Apple iPhone Might Be Closer Than You Think—And That’s a Good Thing USB C type

A Portless iPhone Might Be Closer Than You Think—And That’s a Good Thing
By June 23, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial 50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy in Sean Diddy Combs Trafficking Lawsuit

E! News

Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial
OceanGate CEO Allegedly Orchestrated Fatal Titan Sub Disaster to Cement Legacy, Says Friend OceanGate Titan sub disaster, OceanGate,  Stockton Rush, suicide plot, Titan implosion, Titan sub, Karl Stanley Submersed book, Matthew Gavin Frank, Featured 

Books and Authors

OceanGate CEO Allegedly Orchestrated Fatal Titan Sub Disaster to Cement Legacy, Says Friend
To Top
Loading...