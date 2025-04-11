Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Prada Acquires Versace in $1.4 Billion Deal, Redrawing the Map of Italian Luxury Fashion

Prada Acquires Versace in $1.4 Billion Deal, Redrawing the Map of Italian Luxury Fashion Capri Holdings Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, Prada CEO Andrea Guerra Donatella Versace Gianni Versace Trump Tariff

Fashion World & Designers

Prada Acquires Versace in $1.4 Billion Deal, Redrawing the Map of Italian Luxury Fashion

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a major shake-up in the luxury fashion world, Prada has announced a $1.38 billion deal to acquire rival Italian label Versace from Capri Holdings. The acquisition marks a significant turning point for both brands and cements Italy’s growing strength in an industry long dominated by French conglomerates such as LVMH. The deal, which includes Versace’s debt, comes as Prada looks to broaden its appeal and unlock new growth, while Versace seeks financial stability after posting losses in recent quarters. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

Minimalism Meets Maximalism

Prada and Versace may both hail from Milan, but their aesthetics couldn’t be more different. Prada is known for its sleek, minimalist sophistication, while Versace dazzles with bold prints and flamboyant glamour. According to Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada’s marketing director and heir apparent to the fashion empire, the brands are complementary, not competitive: “There are no overlaps in terms of creativity, in terms of customers.”

This creative diversity is exactly what Prada hopes to harness. “We will provide Versace with a strong platform, reinforced by years of ongoing investments and rooted in longstanding relationships,” said Prada Chairman Patrizio Bertelli.

Facing Global Risks for Long-Term Gain

The deal comes despite global economic uncertainty and looming U.S. Trump tariffs on European goods. Both companies were willing to “swallow a bunch of geopolitical risks” to finalize the transaction, according to insiders. Capri Holdings, which owns Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, needed to offload Versace to refocus on turning around its core American brands.

Though the luxury market has cooled in recent months, Prada appears undeterred. The company views the acquisition not as a cost-saving strategy but as a long-term investment in revenue growth. “This is a growth story,” said Prada CEO Andrea Guerra during an analyst call.

A New Era for Versace

The acquisition comes shortly after Donatella Versace stepped down as chief creative officer of the brand founded by her brother, Gianni Versace, in 1978. “Gianni and I have always had a huge admiration for Miuccia, Patrizio and their family,” she said in a statement. “I am ready to support this new era for the brand in any way that I can.”

For Prada, this marks a rare return to big-ticket acquisitions after a 25-year hiatus. Past purchases of Helmut Lang and Jil Sander in the 1990s were considered strategic missteps. But this deal, led by the next generation of the Bertelli family, particularly Lorenzo Bertelli, signals a bold new direction.

Market Reaction and Outlook

Capri’s shares fell 9% following the announcement, extending a downward trend. Analysts noted the sale price was significantly lower than the $2.15 billion Capri paid for Versace in 2018. Still, both companies see the deal as a strategic pivot.

With Prada’s disciplined execution and global platform, the union with Versace may not only reshape their futures but also redefine the global fashion landscape — on Italian terms.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Prada Acquires Versace in $1.4 Billion Deal, Redrawing the Map of Italian Luxury Fashion Capri Holdings Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, Prada CEO Andrea Guerra Donatella Versace Gianni Versace Trump Tariff

Prada Acquires Versace in $1.4 Billion Deal, Redrawing the Map of Italian Luxury Fashion
By April 11, 2025
Unsecured Penguin in Cardboard Box Caused South African Helicopter Crash

Unsecured Penguin in Cardboard Box Caused South African Helicopter Crash
By April 11, 2025
Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players? Ontario iGaming iGaming Canada LuckyKoala

Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players?
By April 10, 2025
Prada Acquires Versace in $1.4 Billion Deal, Redrawing the Map of Italian Luxury Fashion Capri Holdings Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, Prada CEO Andrea Guerra Donatella Versace Gianni Versace Trump Tariff

Prada Acquires Versace in $1.4 Billion Deal, Redrawing the Map of Italian Luxury Fashion
By April 11, 2025
Netflix Reimagines ‘Pride and Prejudice’ with Dolly Alderton, Emma Corrin, and Jack Lowden Jane Austen’s 1813 novel Olivia Colman Euros Lyn

Netflix Reimagines ‘Pride and Prejudice’ with Dolly Alderton, Emma Corrin, and Jack Lowden
By April 11, 2025
Cannes 2025 Official Selection Unveiled: A Blend of Legends, Rising Voices, and Bold New Stories

Cannes 2025 Official Selection Unveiled: A Blend of Legends, Rising Voices, and Bold New Stories
By April 11, 2025
Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players? Ontario iGaming iGaming Canada LuckyKoala

Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players?
By April 10, 2025
LeBron James Becomes First Male Athlete To Be the Barbie Ken Doll Mattel Kenbassador NBA Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and Megan Rapinoe

LeBron James Becomes First Male Athlete To Be the Barbie Ken Doll
By April 10, 2025
Snack Brand Let’s Try Raises $2.5 Million as It Builds it Presence in India’s Snacking Market Singapore Based SWC Global Nitin Kalra Wipro Consumer, 100Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, and Aman Gupta, the co-founder of boAt Lifestyle.

Snack Brand Let’s Try Raises $2.5 Million as It Builds it Presence in India’s Snacking Market
By April 9, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players? Ontario iGaming iGaming Canada LuckyKoala

Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players?
By April 10, 2025
How to Take Your Vacation Snaps to The Next Level PhotoLeap AI Photo Editor

How to Take Your Vacation Snaps to The Next Level
By April 9, 2025
Michael Sarnoski Tapped to Direct ‘Death Stranding’ Film Adaptation A24 and Kojima Productions Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley

Michael Sarnoski Tapped to Direct ‘Death Stranding’ Film Adaptation
By April 9, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?

Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?
By April 2, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
To Top
Loading...