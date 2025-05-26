Connect with us

The Devil Wears Prada 2' Is Official—Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Sequel

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, Anne Hathaway

The Devil Wears Prada 2' Is Official—Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Sequel

Get ready to dust off your designer heels—The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially happening, and the fashion world is buzzing. Nearly two decades after the original film became a cultural touchstone, the long-rumoured sequel has been confirmed. Slated for a May 1, 2026, release, the movie promises to revisit the high-stakes, high-fashion world of Miranda Priestly, the ultimate boss from hell turned industry legend.

What Is The Devil Wears Prada 2 About?

According to early reports from Variety, the sequel will follow Meryl Streep’s iconic Miranda Priestly as she grapples with the rapid decline of traditional print journalism. Facing a shifting media landscape and dwindling ad revenue, Miranda finds herself at odds with none other than Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who’s now a power player at a luxury fashion conglomerate Miranda desperately needs to court.

The plot will reportedly mirror elements of Lauren Weisberger’s 2013 follow-up novel, Revenge Wears Prada, which reintroduces familiar characters in new positions of power—and conflict.



Will the Original Cast Return?

While no official casting confirmations have been announced, industry insiders suggest Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all in talks to return. Stanley Tucci, who played fan-favourite Nigel, said in an interview, “If it does happen, I can only say that I’ll be happy… That experience was one of the greatest I’ve ever had.”

Anne Hathaway has been more hesitant, though she has expressed openness to the idea under the right circumstances. “I wouldn’t hold out too much hope,” she told Extra in 2024, but added, “They could relaunch it. Do you think they’d let us do that?”

Who’s Behind the Camera?

Fans can expect familiar creative energy, as Wendy Finerman (producer of the original) is back, and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is confirmed to return. Discussions are also underway to bring back director David Frankel, ensuring the same sharp tone and style fans loved in the 2006 film.

Prada Acquires Versace in $1.4 Billion Deal, Redrawing the Map of Italian Luxury Fashion

Why the Sequel Matters Now

As fashion and publishing collide in the digital age, The Devil Wears Prada 2 aims to comment on the changing industry through a fresh but familiar lens. The first film, which earned $326 million globally and earned Meryl Streep her 14th Oscar nomination, remains a pop culture staple—quoted, meme’d, and referenced regularly.

Bringing the story into the streaming era could spark new discussions around ambition, legacy, and what power looks like in a world ruled by Instagram algorithms and AI editors.

Where Can You Watch the Original?

The Devil Wears Prada is currently streaming on Disney+ and Hulu Premium, and available to rent on Prime Video.


