Comfort First, Care Always: Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being

Health

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

October’s spotlight on Breast Cancer Awareness Month is turning a new corner in India. The country’s first functional D2C lingerie brand, Krvvy (pronounced Curvy), is calling attention to an often-ignored factor in the breast health conversation: everyday lingerie choices.

A new survey conducted by Krvvy with over 1,000 women users reveals striking insights into the priorities and pain points of lingerie shopping. While 93% of women rate comfort as crucial and 99% say the right fit leads their decision, many still struggle to achieve that perfect fit. One in three women admits they pick bras through trial and error, and only 44% use proper sizing methods, including self-measurement or digital tools.

Beyond Beauty: The Shift Toward Breast Well-Being

“Women are becoming increasingly aware of how comfort, fit, and fabric influence their confidence, but not many realize these factors also play a role in overall breast well-being,” says Yash Goyal, Co-founder and CEO of Krvvy.

Founded in 2024 by engineering graduates Yash Goyal and Anant Bhardwaj, Krvvy has quickly grown into one of India’s most talked-about new-age lingerie startups with a mission anchored in comfort, inclusivity, and function.

Yash Goyal emphasizes a mindset shift: “We want women to see lingerie not as a vanity product, but as something core to how they feel and care for their bodies, every single day.”

Fueling Innovation With Purpose

Earlier this year, Krvvy secured ₹6.1 crore in pre-seed funding from Titan Capital and All In Capital, along with contributions from several angel investors. The capital is powering innovations in R&D, digital sizing accuracy, and nationwide retail access.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Krvvy has partnered with the Indian Cancer Society in Bangalore, sparking conversation around self-checks, self-awareness, and comfort-led care. Small, mindful choices such as wearing a breathable, properly fitted bra can improve daily comfort and encourage women to stay in tune with their bodies.

“We are not medical experts, but engaging daily with thousands of women shows us how small changes closest to the skin can inspire better body awareness. Comfort is the first form of care,” Goyal explains.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Krvvy (@staykrvvy)

A Growing Movement in India’s ₹80,000 Crore Innerwear Market

With India’s women’s innerwear market rapidly shifting toward wellness, practicality, and self-expression, Krvvy is helping lead the charge for change. The message stands strong as October draws attention to breast health: everyday comfort is not a luxury, but a foundation of well-being.

