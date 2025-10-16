Connect with us

Suni Lee Makes Her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut — Trading Gold Medals for Angel Wings

Suni Lee Makes Her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut — Trading Gold Medals for Angel Wings

Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee proved she can flip, fly, and now float down the runway. The 22-year-old, two-time Olympic gold medalist, made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut on Wednesday night, October 15, 2025, in New York City, stunning audiences as she traded her gymnastics leotard for glittering wings and short shorts.

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, held at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn, marked the brand’s second live comeback since its 2024 revival. This year’s event celebrated empowerment and diversity, featuring icons from across sports, music, and fashion—including Suni Lee, who represented the Victoria’s Secret PINK line.

Suni Lee’s Angelic Transformation

Announced just hours before the show began, Suni Lee’s participation sent fans into a frenzy. The official Instagram post from Victoria’s Secret teased, “It’s official: Sunisa Lee is trading gold for PINK and walking the Victoria’s Secret runway tonight. Get ready to watch her make her-story (again) .”

Walking to a live performance by K-pop sensation TWICE, Lee exuded confidence as she took the stage wearing a pink sports bra emblazoned with PINK in silver lettering, paired with black short shorts and a zip-up hoodie adorned with tiny angel wings. She completed the look with sparkling silver heels and massive hoop earrings — a blend of athletic power and runway glamour. Her makeup featured a soft glam look with purple shimmer eyes and a dewy finish, while her sleek, straight hair framed her glowing smile.

From Gymnastics Gold to Fashion Gold

Suni Lee’s appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show comes after a whirlwind year of fashion-forward moves. Following her medal-winning performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she helped Team USA secure gold and bronze, Lee pivoted toward fashion, attending shows at New York Fashion Week, including Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, and Jonathan Simkhai.

She also graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swim 2025, joining an all-star lineup of athlete models. Now based in New York City, Lee said in an interview last year, “I’m just so grateful to be here. It’s been amazing getting to explore new opportunities and meet incredible people.”

 

A Star Among Stars at Victoria’s Secret 2025

The show’s star-studded cast included Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham, and Angel Reese—marking a milestone for inclusivity, with Reese becoming the first WNBA player to walk the runway. Performances by Missy Elliott, Karol G, and Madison Beer added extra fire to the night.

Suni Lee’s graceful yet powerful walk symbolized more than a fashion moment—it represented a new generation of women redefining strength, beauty, and self-expression.

