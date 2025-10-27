Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife, the Mumbai-based performance nutrition brand championing protein innovation, has raised $1 million in seed funding, marking its first-ever fundraise after years of being proudly bootstrapped. The round was co-led by Subhkam Ventures and Singularity Ventures, with participation from Sunicon Ventures, Cosma Ventures, and several leading HNIs.

The capital infusion aims to turbocharge Neulife’s next phase of growth. The brand plans to invest aggressively in product innovation, in-house research, clinical trials, and expanding its portfolio of metabolically superior, protein-forward offerings. Neulife also has global markets in its sights as it prepares for international expansion.

A Founder Driven by Science and Sport

Neulife was founded in 2014 by Samit Gupta, a pioneer of India’s sports nutrition landscape. With Neulife’s first D2C product line launched in 2022, Gupta brings unmatched expertise and a personal mission that shapes every formula.

“As a carb-free ketogenic athlete for over a decade, I struggled with protein supplements designed incorrectly,” Samit Gupta shared. “Protein in nature always comes with fat for optimal synthesis and energy. With Neulife, we are correcting that fundamental flaw.”

At the heart of this breakthrough is Neulife’s patented Ketofuel® MCT technology, which delivers 30%+ higher protein efficiency and superior muscle protein synthesis vs conventional whey and plant proteins.

“In a market long underserved by copycat products, we are pushing protein science forward,” Gupta added. “This funding is a milestone toward our ambition of defining the premium protein segment.”

Investors See Category Leadership Potential

India’s performance nutrition market is booming, and investors see Neulife as a technology-driven leader. “We believe Neulife is filling critical gaps with its differentiated, science-first approach,” said Rishabh Kathotia, Partner at Subhkam Ventures. “This is the team that can redefine the category.”

Yash Kela, Partner at Singularity Ventures, echoed the growth outlook. “Their R&D depth and patented technology put them on track to become India’s most trusted performance nutrition brand.”

Building a Future-Ready Protein Ecosystem

Neulife operates one of the first dedicated in-house R&D units in India for sports nutrition, with 5 patents filed (2 granted, 3 pending). Its flagship launches include:

• PRO STANDARD WHEY (2023): Leucine-fortified whey isolate, certified by LGC UK

• SUPER ISOLATE (2024): Next-gen whey/vegan isolate powered by Ketofuel® MCTs

Following the seed raise, Neulife is targeting 15% market share in India’s premium protein category by 2028, with plans to raise an additional $3 million by end-2026.