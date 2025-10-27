Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Fitness

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Neulife, the Mumbai-based performance nutrition brand championing protein innovation, has raised $1 million in seed funding, marking its first-ever fundraise after years of being proudly bootstrapped. The round was co-led by Subhkam Ventures and Singularity Ventures, with participation from Sunicon Ventures, Cosma Ventures, and several leading HNIs.

The capital infusion aims to turbocharge Neulife’s next phase of growth. The brand plans to invest aggressively in product innovation, in-house research, clinical trials, and expanding its portfolio of metabolically superior, protein-forward offerings. Neulife also has global markets in its sights as it prepares for international expansion.

A Founder Driven by Science and Sport

Neulife was founded in 2014 by Samit Gupta, a pioneer of India’s sports nutrition landscape. With Neulife’s first D2C product line launched in 2022, Gupta brings unmatched expertise and a personal mission that shapes every formula.

“As a carb-free ketogenic athlete for over a decade, I struggled with protein supplements designed incorrectly,” Samit Gupta shared. “Protein in nature always comes with fat for optimal synthesis and energy. With Neulife, we are correcting that fundamental flaw.”

At the heart of this breakthrough is Neulife’s patented Ketofuel® MCT technology, which delivers 30%+ higher protein efficiency and superior muscle protein synthesis vs conventional whey and plant proteins.

“In a market long underserved by copycat products, we are pushing protein science forward,” Gupta added. “This funding is a milestone toward our ambition of defining the premium protein segment.”

Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Investors See Category Leadership Potential

India’s performance nutrition market is booming, and investors see Neulife as a technology-driven leader. “We believe Neulife is filling critical gaps with its differentiated, science-first approach,” said Rishabh Kathotia, Partner at Subhkam Ventures. “This is the team that can redefine the category.”

Yash Kela, Partner at Singularity Ventures, echoed the growth outlook. “Their R&D depth and patented technology put them on track to become India’s most trusted performance nutrition brand.”

Building a Future-Ready Protein Ecosystem

Neulife operates one of the first dedicated in-house R&D units in India for sports nutrition, with 5 patents filed (2 granted, 3 pending). Its flagship launches include:

PRO STANDARD WHEY (2023): Leucine-fortified whey isolate, certified by LGC UK

SUPER ISOLATE (2024): Next-gen whey/vegan isolate powered by Ketofuel® MCTs

Following the seed raise, Neulife is targeting 15% market share in India’s premium protein category by 2028, with plans to raise an additional $3 million by end-2026.

  • Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
  • Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Fitness

Kawasaki KLE500 Returns After 18 Years With Big Adventure Aspirations India Launch Expected in 2026

Kawasaki KLE500 Returns After 18 Years With Big Adventure Aspirations: India Launch Expected in 2026
By October 27, 2025
Thom Yorke Says “Absolutely Not” to Performing in Israel Again as Radiohead Boycott Debate Intensifies Jonny Greenwood Guitarist

Thom Yorke Says “Absolutely Not” to Performing in Israel Again as Radiohead Boycott Debate Intensifies
By October 27, 2025
Costly Mistake on Delta Air Lines Flight Attendant Triggers Major Delays and Six-Figure Bill

Costly Mistake on Delta Flight Triggers Major Delays and Six-Figure Bill
By October 27, 2025
Bra Comfort First, Care Always Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being

Comfort First, Care Always: Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being
By October 27, 2025
‘IT Welcome to Derry’ Creators Debunk Major Pennywise Myth Ahead of HBO Premiere Stephen King

‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ Creators Debunk Major Pennywise Myth Ahead of HBO Premiere
By October 26, 2025
“Farewell to a Legend” Tributes Pour In as Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies at 74

“Farewell to a Legend”: Tributes Pour In as Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies at 74
By October 26, 2025
Kawasaki KLE500 Returns After 18 Years With Big Adventure Aspirations India Launch Expected in 2026

Kawasaki KLE500 Returns After 18 Years With Big Adventure Aspirations: India Launch Expected in 2026
By October 27, 2025
Experts Warn OpenAI ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks

Experts Warn: ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks
By October 23, 2025
Toyota Revives the Land Cruiser FJ Compact 4WD Icon Returns with 2.7-Litre Petrol Engine

Toyota Revives the Land Cruiser FJ: Compact 4WD Icon Returns with 2.7-Litre Petrol Engine
By October 23, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Beyond Next Ventures Invests in AI Startup FinalLayer to Power the Future of Human–AI Collaboration

Beyond Next Ventures Invests in AI Startup FinalLayer to Power the Future of Human–AI Collaboration
By October 27, 2025
OPPO Redefines Personalized Mobile AI with Google Gemini A New Era for Smartphone Intelligence

OPPO Redefines Personalized Mobile AI with Google: A New Era for Smartphone Intelligence
By October 25, 2025
Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations

Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations
By October 23, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Bra Comfort First, Care Always Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being

Comfort First, Care Always: Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being
By October 27, 2025
Protein Powders Under Fire New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals
By October 15, 2025
Ben Stiller Parents Stiller & Meara Nothing Is Lost Apple TV+ -1

Apple TV+

Ben Stiller Honors His Parents in “Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost,” Coming to Theaters and Apple TV+
‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return Demi Moore Billy Bob Thornton Taylor Sheridan

Paramount

‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return
Lewis Hamilton Withdraws from Pirelli Tyre Test to Stay by Beloved Dog Roscoe’s Side

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton Withdraws from Pirelli Tyre Test to Stay by Beloved Dog Roscoe’s Side
To Top
Loading...