BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks, the flagship health platform developed by Bengaluru-based Leucine Rich Bio, has officially entered the European market with its launch in Bulgaria. The expansion comes through a strategic partnership with Medico-Dental Center Imperial Palace Ltd., establishing BugSpeaks’ first-ever European collaboration and marking a major milestone in its global growth journey.

Advanced Microbiome Testing Now Available in Bulgaria

Through this partnership, Bulgarian consumers will gain access to BugSpeaks’ full suite of cutting-edge microbiome tests, including Gut microbiome testing, Skin microbiome testing, Vaginal microbiome testing and Oral microbiome testing.

Each test leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) and BugSpeaks’ proprietary analytics platform to deliver highly personalized, data-driven insights into an individual’s microbiome composition. Users receive detailed reports covering digestive health, metabolic function, skin disorders, susceptibility to disease, and precision nutrition recommendations tailored to their unique microbial profile.

A Global Vision Driven by Indian Innovation

Dr. Debojyoti Dhar, Co-founder and Director of Leucine Rich Bio, hailed the expansion as a defining step in bringing India’s microbiome innovation to Europe. “I am happy to share the launch of BugSpeaks in Bulgaria, marking a significant milestone in bringing India’s pioneering advancements in microbiome science to Europe. BugSpeaks offers a non-invasive, at-home test that provides detailed microbial profiling, personalised nutrition recommendations, and early detection of risks such as diabetes, obesity, and digestive disorders.

“Users gain actionable insights to optimize well-being and prevent health issues, all backed by cutting-edge science already transforming lives across Asia and beyond.”

BugSpeaks’ at-home testing model, combined with clinically validated analytics, has made it one of Asia’s most widely trusted microbiome health platforms. Its ability to identify early risk signals for chronic conditions has positioned it as a leader in preventive and personalized wellness.

Strengthening a Growing Global Footprint

The Bulgarian launch strengthens BugSpeaks’ international presence, which already spans Thailand, the Philippines, Brazil, UAE, and Qatar. Through partnerships with top distributors and healthcare networks, BugSpeaks is rapidly scaling its mission to democratize access to microbiome testing worldwide.

Its latest move into Europe represents not only market expansion but also growing global recognition of India’s leadership in microbiome research and biotechnology.

Founded in 2014 in Bengaluru, Leucine Rich Bio is South Asia’s first dedicated microbiome company, backed by a decade of deep scientific research. Through brands like BugSpeaks and Rychbiome, the company delivers personalized diagnostic and wellness solutions powered by real-world clinical data.

BugSpeaks has gained industry acclaim for its non-invasive, high-accuracy testing, actionable recommendations, and commitment to advancing microbiome science for better preventive healthcare.