Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

Health

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

BugSpeaks, the flagship health platform developed by Bengaluru-based Leucine Rich Bio, has officially entered the European market with its launch in Bulgaria. The expansion comes through a strategic partnership with Medico-Dental Center Imperial Palace Ltd., establishing BugSpeaks’ first-ever European collaboration and marking a major milestone in its global growth journey.

Advanced Microbiome Testing Now Available in Bulgaria

Through this partnership, Bulgarian consumers will gain access to BugSpeaks’ full suite of cutting-edge microbiome tests, including Gut microbiome testing, Skin microbiome testing, Vaginal microbiome testing and Oral microbiome testing.

Each test leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) and BugSpeaks’ proprietary analytics platform to deliver highly personalized, data-driven insights into an individual’s microbiome composition. Users receive detailed reports covering digestive health, metabolic function, skin disorders, susceptibility to disease, and precision nutrition recommendations tailored to their unique microbial profile.

A Global Vision Driven by Indian Innovation

Dr. Debojyoti Dhar, Co-founder and Director of Leucine Rich Bio, hailed the expansion as a defining step in bringing India’s microbiome innovation to Europe. “I am happy to share the launch of BugSpeaks in Bulgaria, marking a significant milestone in bringing India’s pioneering advancements in microbiome science to Europe. BugSpeaks offers a non-invasive, at-home test that provides detailed microbial profiling, personalised nutrition recommendations, and early detection of risks such as diabetes, obesity, and digestive disorders.

“Users gain actionable insights to optimize well-being and prevent health issues, all backed by cutting-edge science already transforming lives across Asia and beyond.”

BugSpeaks’ at-home testing model, combined with clinically validated analytics, has made it one of Asia’s most widely trusted microbiome health platforms. Its ability to identify early risk signals for chronic conditions has positioned it as a leader in preventive and personalized wellness.

Strengthening a Growing Global Footprint

The Bulgarian launch strengthens BugSpeaks’ international presence, which already spans Thailand, the Philippines, Brazil, UAE, and Qatar. Through partnerships with top distributors and healthcare networks, BugSpeaks is rapidly scaling its mission to democratize access to microbiome testing worldwide.

Its latest move into Europe represents not only market expansion but also growing global recognition of India’s leadership in microbiome research and biotechnology.

Founded in 2014 in Bengaluru, Leucine Rich Bio is South Asia’s first dedicated microbiome company, backed by a decade of deep scientific research. Through brands like BugSpeaks and Rychbiome, the company delivers personalized diagnostic and wellness solutions powered by real-world clinical data.

BugSpeaks has gained industry acclaim for its non-invasive, high-accuracy testing, actionable recommendations, and commitment to advancing microbiome science for better preventive healthcare.

  • BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
  • BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Health

Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast

Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast
By November 18, 2025
NUH Unveils New One-Stop Orthopaedic and Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery Centres in Singapore

NUH Unveils New One-Stop Orthopaedic and Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery Centres in Singapore
By November 18, 2025
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast

Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast
By November 18, 2025
Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE iPhone Pocket on iPhone 17 Pro

Apple’s Issey Miyake iPhone Pocket Sells Out Globally Despite Online Ridicule
By November 18, 2025
‘Moana’ Live-Action Trailer Makes Waves as Disney Unveils First Look at 2026 Epic

‘Moana’ Live-Action Trailer Makes Waves as Disney Unveils First Look at 2026 Epic
By November 18, 2025
ideaForge Secures ₹100-Crore Indian Army Contract, Stock Surges 11%

ideaForge Secures ₹100-Crore Indian Army Contract, Stock Surges 11%
By November 18, 2025
Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures-1

Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures
By November 11, 2025
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches

Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
By November 6, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE iPhone Pocket on iPhone 17 Pro

Apple’s Issey Miyake iPhone Pocket Sells Out Globally Despite Online Ridicule
By November 18, 2025
Russia’s New AI Humanoid Robot 'AIDOL' Falls on Stage During Highly-Publicized Debut

Russia’s New AI Humanoid Robot Falls on Stage During Highly-Publicized Debut
By November 14, 2025
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 — Everything to Know About the Replayable Co-op Endgame Experience Activison

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — Everything to Know About the Replayable Co-op Endgame Experience
By November 13, 2025
Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search

Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search
By November 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times

Aviation

Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches

Advertising

Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
To Top
Loading...