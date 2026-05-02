Norris Shocks F1: McLaren Ends Mercedes’ 2026 Pole Streak in Miami Sprint Qualifying

Reigning world champion Lando Norris stunned the paddock by clinching pole position for the Sprint at the Miami Grand Prix, ending Mercedes’ perfect qualifying streak in the 2026 Formula 1 season. Driving an upgraded McLaren, Norris clocked a blistering 1:27.869 lap at the Miami International Autodrome.

This marks McLaren’s first pole of the season and signals a dramatic shift in the competitive order after a five-week break in the calendar.

Mercedes’ Dominance Finally Cracked

Until the Miami GP, Mercedes had dominated qualifying sessions in 2026. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli came close but had to settle for second, finishing two-tenths behind Lando Norris. Meanwhile, teammate George Russell struggled with grip issues and could only manage sixth.

Mercedes’ decision to delay major upgrades until the Canadian round appears to have cost them momentum, as rivals made significant gains in Miami.

McLaren’s Upgrade Pays Off

The turnaround for McLaren was evident throughout the session. Lando Norris topped SQ1, recovered from a minor error in SQ2, and delivered a flawless final lap in SQ3. His teammate Oscar Piastri secured third, underlining the team’s resurgence.

Norris later revealed the car “felt better from Turn 1,” suggesting McLaren’s upgrades have restored confidence and performance reminiscent of their previous championship-winning form.

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Ferrari and Red Bull Show Promise

Ferrari showed strong pace earlier in the session, with Charles Leclerc topping practice and SQ2, but ultimately dropped to fourth. Lewis Hamilton finished seventh, still searching for optimal performance.

Red Bull Racing also improved, with Max Verstappen taking fifth. While not yet matching McLaren’s pace, the team appears to be recovering from a slow start to the season.

Full Miami Sprint Qualifying Top 10

Lando Norris (McLaren) Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) George Russell (Mercedes) Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) Franco Colapinto (Alpine) Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

What This Means for the 2026 F1 Season

Lando Norris’ pole is more than just a headline; it could mark a turning point in the championship battle. McLaren’s development surge suggests they are now serious contenders, while Mercedes faces increasing pressure to respond.

With multiple teams bringing upgrades and closing the gap, the 2026 Formula 1 season is shaping into a multi-team fight for supremacy.