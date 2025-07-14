Netflix
Netflix and NASA Join Forces to Stream Spacewalks, Rocket Launches, and ISS Views — Live
Houston, you’ve got Netflix. NASA has officially partnered with Netflix to bring its NASA+ live programming to the world’s biggest streaming platform. Starting later this summer, space lovers, science nerds, and casual stargazers alike will be able to stream rocket launches, real-time Earth views from the International Space Station (ISS), and astronaut spacewalks — all from the comfort of their living room.
Included with all Netflix memberships, the NASA+ integration is designed to transform everyday viewers into armchair astronauts, offering high-definition space content that’s as breathtaking as any sci-fi series — but entirely real.
A Historic Partnership for a New Space Age
“This is more than just a cool feature — it’s part of our core mission,” said Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+. “The Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our journey of exploration with the broadest possible audience. Partnering with Netflix lets us do that in a way that’s both accessible and exciting.”
By joining forces with Netflix — which boasts over 700 million global users — NASA is beaming its missions into millions of homes, phones, and smart TVs worldwide. It represents a significant leap forward in public engagement with space exploration.
What to Expect From NASA+ on Netflix
Subscribers can look forward to:
Live Rocket Launches — Catch liftoffs as they happen, with behind-the-scenes mission coverage.
Spacewalks in Real Time — Watch astronauts perform delicate tasks while floating 250 miles above Earth.
ISS Vistas — Enjoy calming, surreal views of our planet from orbit.
Immersive Storytelling — Follow mission updates, discoveries, and the latest in space tech.
While NASA+ has long been available via the NASA app and NASA.gov, this new window through Netflix makes space exploration feel more immediate and cinematic than ever.
A New Way to Experience the Final Frontier
The move on NASA Live on Netflix isn’t just for hardcore space fans. It’s designed to ignite curiosity across all ages, turning passive viewers into future scientists, engineers, and astronauts.
“This could be the spark that inspires a generation,” Netflix’s content VP said in a statement. “The same way documentaries have reshaped how we see nature, NASA+ will reshape how we see space — not as something distant, but as something we’re part of.”
Lift-Off Coming Soon
NASA+ will begin streaming on Netflix later this summer, with full programming schedules to be released ahead of launch days.
So, whether you’re tracking Artemis missions or want to fall asleep to views of Earth from space, Netflix and NASA have just made your queue a whole lot more cosmic.