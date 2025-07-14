Keanu Reeves to Lead Explosive Cadillac F1 Docuseries Ahead of 2026 Grand Prix Debut

Hollywood icon Keanu Reeves is set to front an all-access documentary series chronicling the high-stakes journey of Cadillac’s entry into Formula 1, bringing an American racing dream to life ahead of the 2026 season. The project will offer a rare behind-the-scenes look at how a brand-new F1 team is built from the ground up — and it’s already shaping up to be one of the sport’s most anticipated off-track productions.

Backed by TWG Motorsports and automotive giant General Motors (GM), the Cadillac Formula 1 Team was officially approved in March 2025 to become the 11th team on the grid for the upcoming season. Their debut is scheduled for the 2026 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Reeves Returns to the Fast Lane After Emmy-Winning F1 Series

Fresh off his Emmy win for Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, Keanu Reeves is once again shifting gears into racing content. The new Cadillac F1 docuseries will be produced by Keanu Reeves’ KR+SH Media in partnership with North One, with Simon Hammerson and Neil Duncanson—both decorated names in documentary filmmaking—attached to lead the production.







“I’m very honored and excited to be a part of telling the remarkable Cadillac Formula 1 Team story and its incredible journey into the world of Formula 1 racing,” Keanu Reeves said. “Our goal is to bring audiences into the heart of this journey and showcase what it takes to participate in one of the most exclusive sports arenas in the world.”

A Front-Row Seat to America’s F1 Ambitions

The series promises an “intimate look at the unique challenges” of building a new Cadillac F1 team on a condensed timeline. With exclusive access to team personnel, factory footage, engineering development, and decision-making drama, viewers can expect an authentic portrait of ambition, innovation, and pressure — all through a distinctly American lens in a sport still dominated by European powerhouses.

Cadillac F1 will utilise Ferrari power units during its debut season before transitioning to in-house engine development in future years, positioning itself as a long-term player in the championship.

Why It Matters for Formula 1 and U.S. Viewers

With Formula 1’s popularity surging across the United States, this Keanu Reeves-led F1 docuseries may be just the spark needed to attract a fresh wave of fans. According to Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and the Cadillac F1 Team, “This is a story of bold ambition and relentless drive… Keanu’s creativity is the perfect spark to ignite that journey.”

GM President Mark Reuss echoed the excitement: “It’s a thrill to have Keanu document our journey. Together with TWG, we’re building a uniquely American Formula 1 team.”

The untitled Keanu Reeves Cadillac F1 Docuseries is expected to stream globally prior to the 2026 F1 season, capturing the Cadillac team’s race against time — and the world’s best — in the countdown to Melbourne.