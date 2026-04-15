Netflix Signals Big Shift as Ted Sarandos Meets Cinema Owners

In a move that could reshape the entertainment industry, Ted Sarandos has held “constructive” discussions with cinema owners, hinting at a potential shift in how Netflix approaches theatrical releases.

The Netflix meeting took place during the annual CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where major studios traditionally showcase upcoming films for the big screen. While no formal agreements were reached, the tone of the talks suggests a growing willingness from both sides to collaborate.

Bridging the Gap Between Streaming and Cinemas

Over the past decade, streaming platforms, led by Netflix, have dramatically altered viewing habits, with audiences increasingly choosing at-home entertainment over theatrical releases, and traditional box office revenues have taken a hit.

However, recent trends indicate a softening stance from streamers. Netflix has begun experimenting with limited theatrical releases, partly to boost visibility and qualify films for prestigious awards like the Oscars.

Michael O’Leary, president of Cinema United, described the meeting as productive, emphasizing the need for cooperation between the two business models.

“There’s a recognition that we need to find ways to help each other,” Michael O’Leary noted, suggesting that a hybrid approach could benefit both industries.

A Strategic Turning Point for Netflix?

Ted Sarandos’s presence at CinemaCon marks a notable shift for Netflix, which has historically prioritized streaming-first releases. The discussions reportedly included top cinema executives from major chains, reflecting a serious exploration of expanded theatrical runs.

Industry insiders believe this could signal a broader strategic pivot. Netflix’s recent interest in acquiring traditional studios, such as its reported bid involving Warner Bros., further underscores its ambition to strengthen its foothold in theatrical distribution.

Although the bid did not materialize, it highlights Netflix’s evolving outlook on the value of cinema.

Could Netflix Join CinemaCon Lineup?

While it remains early days, the possibility of Netflix becoming a regular presence at CinemaCon is no longer far-fetched.

Michael O’Leary suggested that if Netflix commits to releasing multiple films in theaters with full marketing support, the streamer could eventually present its slate alongside traditional studios.

“Our door is open,” he said, adding that such a scenario could become reality within the next few years.

This would mark a significant milestone, symbolizing a convergence between streaming platforms and theatrical exhibition rather than competition.

The Future of Film Distribution

The evolving relationship between Netflix and cinema operators reflects a broader transformation in the entertainment landscape. As audiences demand flexibility, studios and streamers alike are being forced to rethink distribution strategies and maybe consider more theatrical releases.

A hybrid model, where films debut in theaters before transitioning to streaming, could become the industry standard. For Netflix, this approach offers the dual advantage of box office revenue and increased prestige.

For cinema owners, it provides access to high-profile content that might otherwise bypass the big screen entirely.

Although no deals have been finalized, Ted Sarandos’s willingness to engage directly with theater owners is being viewed as a positive step forward.

As CinemaCon continues, industry observers will be watching closely to see whether these early conversations translate into concrete partnerships.

One thing is clear: the line between streaming and theatrical release is beginning to blur, and Netflix may be ready to embrace both worlds.