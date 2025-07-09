Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System

NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System

News

NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System

Tech Plunge
Published on

In a thrilling discovery that has astronomers around the globe buzzing, NASA has confirmed the presence of a new interstellar comet, officially designated 3I/ATLAS, as it currently makes its way through our solar system. First spotted on July 1 by the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) survey telescope in Rio Hurtado, Chile, this mysterious object comes from far beyond the bounds of our Sun’s reach.

What makes 3I/ATLAS so unique is that, like the famed ‘Oumuamua (2017) and 2I/Borisov (2019), it’s not native to our solar system. It was first observed heading from the direction of the Sagittarius constellation, located toward the galactic center. NASA and international observatories have since confirmed that this is indeed only the third interstellar object ever detected traveling through our cosmic neighborhood.



How Far Is It – And Is It Dangerous?

No need to panic — 3I/ATLAS poses no threat to Earth. It is currently located about 420 million miles (670 million kilometers) from the Sun, and it won’t come closer than 1.4 astronomical units (AU) — about 130 million miles, or just inside Mars’ orbit. That closest approach is expected around October 30.

The comet’s current trajectory ensures it will never come near Earth, staying at least 1.6 AU (150 million miles) away throughout its journey.

Why This Discovery Is So Important

What excites scientists most is the chance to study a pristine interstellar object, formed around another star system, and likely ejected billions of years ago. Unlike asteroids or comets in our own solar system, interstellar comets like 3I/ATLAS offer rare insights into the building blocks of alien planetary systems.

Researchers are now scrambling to gather as much data as possible before 3I/ATLAS passes too close to the Sun in September, making it difficult to observe from Earth. Fortunately, it is expected to re-emerge on the other side of the Sun by early December, giving scientists another window to observe its composition, speed, and behavior.

Telescopes Worldwide Focus on 3I/ATLAS

Since the initial report, additional “pre-discovery” data dating back to June 14 has been found in archives from other ATLAS telescopes and California’s Zwicky Transient Facility. As of now, astronomers worldwide are tracking the comet’s path, trying to estimate its size and physical properties.

Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival

NASA Atlas and amateur skywatchers alike are watching closely as this icy messenger from beyond joins the very short list of known interstellar visitors to our solar system.

Whether you’re an astronomy enthusiast or just a lover of space oddities, 3I/ATLAS is the comet to watch in 2025 — a cosmic gift that reminds us just how vast and unpredictable the universe truly is.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System

NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System
By July 9, 2025
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lands NBA 2K26 Cover As Bradley Beal Buyout Rumors Shake Up Offseason

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lands NBA 2K26 Cover As Bradley Beal Buyout Rumors Shake Up Offseason
By July 9, 2025
Blake Lively Prepares for Key Deposition in Explosive Justin Baldoni Lawsuit as Taylor Swift Messages Enter the Fray It Ends With us

Blake Lively Prepares for Key Deposition in Explosive Justin Baldoni Lawsuit as Taylor Swift Messages Enter the Fray
By July 8, 2025
Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Type 1 Diabetes in Major Inclusivity Move Barbie Doll With Type 1 Diabetes Includes CGM, Insulin Pump Mattel Breakthrough 1D

Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Type 1 Diabetes in Major Inclusivity Move
By July 9, 2025
‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ Teaser Unleashes Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch in High-Stakes CIA Origin Story Amazon Prime Video

‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ Teaser Unleashes Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch in High-Stakes CIA Origin Story
By July 8, 2025
Glen Powell Goes Full Action Hero in Edgar Wright’s Dystopian ‘The Running Man’ Remake Josh Brolin Stephen King

Glen Powell Goes Full Action Hero in Edgar Wright’s Dystopian ‘The Running Man’ Remake
By July 8, 2025
Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Type 1 Diabetes in Major Inclusivity Move Barbie Doll With Type 1 Diabetes Includes CGM, Insulin Pump Mattel Breakthrough 1D

Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Type 1 Diabetes in Major Inclusivity Move
By July 9, 2025
MapmyIndia Mappls Integrates with India Post’s DIGIPIN to Deliver India’s First Digital Address System

MapmyIndia Mappls Integrates with India Post’s DIGIPIN to Deliver India’s First Digital Address System
By July 8, 2025
WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India

WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India
By July 8, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System

NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System
By July 9, 2025
MapmyIndia Mappls Integrates with India Post’s DIGIPIN to Deliver India’s First Digital Address System

MapmyIndia Mappls Integrates with India Post’s DIGIPIN to Deliver India’s First Digital Address System
By July 8, 2025
WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India

WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India
By July 8, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
To Top
Loading...