Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

SailPoint Honors India’s Top Identity Security Partners at India Partner Connect 2026

SailPoint Honors India’s Top Identity Security Partners at India Partner Connect 2026 Agentic Fabric PwC KPMG

Artificial Intelligence

SailPoint Honors India’s Top Identity Security Partners at India Partner Connect 2026

Tech Plunge

By

Published on

Enterprise identity security company SailPoint has announced the winners of its India Partner Awards 2026, recognizing organizations that have made significant contributions to identity security, digital transformation, and cyber resilience across the country.

The awards were presented during SailPoint’s inaugural India Partner Connect 2026, a multi-city event held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. The initiative brought together system integrators, distributors, advisory firms, and technology partners to strengthen collaboration and discuss the future of identity governance in an AI-driven enterprise environment.

Focus on Human and AI Identity Security

A key theme at this year’s event was the growing need for organizations to manage not only human identities but also machine identities and autonomous AI agents.

SailPoint highlighted its adaptive identity security platform, which enables enterprises to govern access across human and non-human identities through a unified framework. The company also showcased its Agentic Fabric, designed to improve visibility and governance for AI-powered workloads and machine credentials.

The platform’s capabilities have been further expanded following SailPoint’s acquisition of Entro Security, allowing enterprises to discover, monitor, and protect machine identities while linking them back to responsible human users for automated governance.

India Partner Awards 2026 Winners

The India Partner Awards recognized organizations across multiple categories for their contributions to customer success, innovation, and security transformation.

Advisory Partner Awards

  • North India: KPMG
  • West India: PwC
  • South India: Deloitte

Growth Partner Awards

  • North India: SISL
  • West India: ProTechmanize
  • South India: CyberPwn

Impact Partner Awards

  • North India: Tech Jockey
  • West India: Cotelligent
  • South India: ValuePoint

Delivery Services Partner Awards

  • North India: Eshiam
  • West India: ENH iSecure
  • South India: CyberSolve

Special Recognition Awards

  • Emerging Global System Integrator: HCL Technologies Ltd
  • India Distributor of the Year: Netpoleon

India Remains a Strategic Growth Market

Speaking at the event, Chern-Yue Boey, Senior Vice President and General Manager, APJ, SailPoint, said India continues to play a central role in the company’s global growth strategy.

He noted that the rapid expansion of AI-powered systems and machine identities has fundamentally changed enterprise security requirements.

According to Boey, organizations are increasingly moving beyond traditional identity governance to adopt adaptive identity security models capable of protecting employees, applications, machines, and autonomous AI agents within a single governance framework.

He added that SailPoint’s partner ecosystem remains essential in helping Indian enterprises strengthen cyber resilience while accelerating digital modernization initiatives.

Strengthening the Partner Ecosystem

SailPoint said it will continue investing in its growing partner network across India by working closely with advisory firms, distributors, system integrators, and technology providers.

The company believes collaborative innovation will become increasingly important as businesses face more sophisticated identity-based cyber threats while expanding their use of cloud platforms, AI, and automation.

By enabling partners to build customized solutions on its identity security platform, SailPoint aims to help enterprises improve governance, reduce identity-related risks, and enhance compliance in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The inaugural India Partner Connect marks the beginning of what SailPoint expects to become an annual platform for recognizing partner excellence while advancing identity security adoption across one of its fastest-growing global markets.

  • SailPoint Honors India’s Top Identity Security Partners at India Partner Connect 2026 Agentic Fabric PwC KPMG
  • SailPoint Honors India’s Top Identity Security Partners at India Partner Connect 2026 Agentic Fabric PwC KPMG

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Artificial Intelligence

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Scientists Discover Rare New Monkey Species Hidden in Congo Rainforest Likweli Colobus congoensis

Environment & Nature

Scientists Discover Rare New Monkey Species Hidden in Congo Rainforest
By July 16, 2026
I Play Rocky Trailer Reveals Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone Amazon MGM Peter Farrelly

Amazon MGM

I Play Rocky Trailer Reveals Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone
By July 15, 2026
Warner Bros Delays ‘The Batman Part II’ to 2028, Unveils First Robert Pattinson Footage Matt Reeves James Gunn

DC Studios

Warner Bros Delays ‘The Batman Part II’ to 2028, Unveils First Robert Pattinson Footage
By July 15, 2026
Pedro Pascal Headlines Tony Gilroy’s ‘Behemoth!’ as Searchlight Unveils First Trailer Michael Clayton

Movies & Documentaries

Pedro Pascal Headlines Tony Gilroy’s ‘Behemoth!’ as Searchlight Unveils First Trailer
By July 15, 2026
Netflix Tests Free Trials Worldwide as Streaming Battle Heats Up Streaming Disney+ Premium offers

Netflix

Netflix Tests Free Trials Worldwide as Streaming Battle Heats Up
By July 15, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Google Loses Final EU Appeal as €4.1 Billion Android Antitrust Fine Stands European Commission EU court

Google

Google Loses Final EU Appeal as €4.1 Billion Android Antitrust Fine Stands
By July 16, 2026
SailPoint Honors India’s Top Identity Security Partners at India Partner Connect 2026 Agentic Fabric PwC KPMG

Artificial Intelligence

SailPoint Honors India’s Top Identity Security Partners at India Partner Connect 2026
By July 16, 2026
Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Could Finally Deliver Jony Ive’s ‘Single Slab of Glass’ Vision Jony Ive All Glass

Apple

Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Could Finally Deliver Jony Ive’s ‘Single Slab of Glass’ Vision
By July 15, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Future Drops 22-Track ‘The Real Me,’ Eyes Another Billboard No. 1 Album Drake Track Radio

Album Drop

Future Drops 22-Track ‘The Real Me,’ Eyes Another Billboard No. 1 Album
Grey's Anatomy Patrick Dempsey Rules Out Maine Senate Bid, Says His Greatest Service Is Outside Politics

News

Patrick Dempsey Rules Out Maine Senate Bid, Says His Greatest Service Is Outside Politics
FBI Investigation Into Argentina Football Federation Emerges During World Cup Campaign AFA Messi

FIFA World Cup

FBI Investigation Into Argentina Football Federation Emerges During World Cup Campaign
Jermaine Dupri files $18 million lawsuit against Sony Music over unpaid royalties Mariah Carey, Usher So So Def

Music Disputes

Jermaine Dupri files $18 million lawsuit against Sony Music over unpaid royalties
Kylian Mbappé Condemns Racist Abuse from Paraguayan Senator Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla FIFA French

FIFA World Cup

Kylian Mbappé Condemns Racist Abuse from Paraguayan Senator
Tesla Stock Could Gain 20% as Wall Street Weighs Potential SpaceX Merger Elon Musk

Business

Tesla Stock Could Gain 20% as Wall Street Weighs Potential SpaceX Merger
Trump Faces Renewed Scrutiny After Verbal Missteps at NATO Summit in Turkey Islamic Republic of Japan to referring to Zelensky as President Putin. 

Trump Presidency

Trump Faces Renewed Scrutiny After Verbal Missteps at NATO Summit in Turkey
Drake Stuns Fan by Joining Her TikTok Live, Creates Viral Moment With Heartfelt Message Champagnemamiabi Abi

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Stuns Fan by Joining Her TikTok Live, Creates Viral Moment With Heartfelt Message
Justin Bieber, BTS, Madonna and Shakira to Headline FIFA’s First-Ever World Cup Halftime Show

FIFA World Cup

Justin Bieber, BTS, Madonna and Shakira to Headline FIFA’s First-Ever World Cup Halftime Show
Portugal’s World Cup Dream Ends as Cristiano Ronaldo Bows Out in Tears, Roberto Martinez Resigns Spain Mikel Merino

FIFA World Cup

Portugal’s World Cup Dream Ends as Cristiano Ronaldo Bows Out in Tears, Roberto Martinez Resigns
Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform

Artificial Intelligence

Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform
Donald Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift

News

Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift
Giannis Antetokounmpo backs Drake in Kendrick Lamar rivalry LeBron James N3on Livestream

Hip Hop/ Rap

Giannis Antetokounmpo backs Drake in Kendrick Lamar rivalry
New Madonna Photo Book Unveils Rare 1985 Portraits and Untold Stories Ken Regan Madonna: Into the Groove Sean penn

Pop Music

New Madonna Photo Book Unveils Rare 1985 Portraits and Untold Stories
Dune Part Three Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides’ Darkest Battle Yet Timothée Chalamet Zendaya Robert Pattinson Denis Villeneuve Frank Herbert

Book Adaptation

Dune: Part Three Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides’ Darkest Battle Yet
Trump Seeks Rare Supreme Court Rehearing in Birthright Citizenship Battle 14th Amendment

immigration Politics

Trump Seeks Rare Supreme Court Rehearing in Birthright Citizenship Battle
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly Three Years of Marriage

E! News

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly Three Years of Marriage
PS Plus Essential July 2026 Games Now Live Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Leads This Month’s Lineup

Gaming

PS Plus Essential July 2026 Games Now Live: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Leads This Month’s Lineup
Netcore Unbxd Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery

Artificial Intelligence

Netcore Unbxd Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery
Oasis unveils first teaser for reunion documentary ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher Steven Knight

Disney+

Oasis unveils first teaser for reunion documentary ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’
Reliance Broadcast Launches ONE BIG WORLD to Build AI-Powered Unified Media Ecosystem

Business

Reliance Broadcast Launches ONE BIG WORLD to Build AI-Powered Unified Media Ecosystem
Jason Statham Sets Sail for Revenge as Mutiny Trailer Unveils Explosive Action Thriller Jean-François Richet Annabelle Wallis Adrian Lester Lionsgate

Lionsgate

Jason Statham Sets Sail for Revenge as Mutiny Trailer Unveils Explosive Action Thriller
To Top
Loading...