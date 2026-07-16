SailPoint Honors India’s Top Identity Security Partners at India Partner Connect 2026

Enterprise identity security company SailPoint has announced the winners of its India Partner Awards 2026, recognizing organizations that have made significant contributions to identity security, digital transformation, and cyber resilience across the country.

The awards were presented during SailPoint’s inaugural India Partner Connect 2026, a multi-city event held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. The initiative brought together system integrators, distributors, advisory firms, and technology partners to strengthen collaboration and discuss the future of identity governance in an AI-driven enterprise environment.

Focus on Human and AI Identity Security

A key theme at this year’s event was the growing need for organizations to manage not only human identities but also machine identities and autonomous AI agents.

SailPoint highlighted its adaptive identity security platform, which enables enterprises to govern access across human and non-human identities through a unified framework. The company also showcased its Agentic Fabric, designed to improve visibility and governance for AI-powered workloads and machine credentials.

The platform’s capabilities have been further expanded following SailPoint’s acquisition of Entro Security, allowing enterprises to discover, monitor, and protect machine identities while linking them back to responsible human users for automated governance.

India Partner Awards 2026 Winners

The India Partner Awards recognized organizations across multiple categories for their contributions to customer success, innovation, and security transformation.

Advisory Partner Awards

North India: KPMG

West India: PwC

South India: Deloitte

Growth Partner Awards

North India: SISL

West India: ProTechmanize

South India: CyberPwn

Impact Partner Awards

North India: Tech Jockey

West India: Cotelligent

South India: ValuePoint

Delivery Services Partner Awards

North India: Eshiam

West India: ENH iSecure

South India: CyberSolve

Special Recognition Awards

Emerging Global System Integrator: HCL Technologies Ltd

HCL Technologies Ltd India Distributor of the Year: Netpoleon

India Remains a Strategic Growth Market

Speaking at the event, Chern-Yue Boey, Senior Vice President and General Manager, APJ, SailPoint, said India continues to play a central role in the company’s global growth strategy.

He noted that the rapid expansion of AI-powered systems and machine identities has fundamentally changed enterprise security requirements.

According to Boey, organizations are increasingly moving beyond traditional identity governance to adopt adaptive identity security models capable of protecting employees, applications, machines, and autonomous AI agents within a single governance framework.

He added that SailPoint’s partner ecosystem remains essential in helping Indian enterprises strengthen cyber resilience while accelerating digital modernization initiatives.

Strengthening the Partner Ecosystem

SailPoint said it will continue investing in its growing partner network across India by working closely with advisory firms, distributors, system integrators, and technology providers.

The company believes collaborative innovation will become increasingly important as businesses face more sophisticated identity-based cyber threats while expanding their use of cloud platforms, AI, and automation.

By enabling partners to build customized solutions on its identity security platform, SailPoint aims to help enterprises improve governance, reduce identity-related risks, and enhance compliance in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The inaugural India Partner Connect marks the beginning of what SailPoint expects to become an annual platform for recognizing partner excellence while advancing identity security adoption across one of its fastest-growing global markets.