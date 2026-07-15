Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

I Play Rocky Trailer Reveals Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone

I Play Rocky Trailer Reveals Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone Amazon MGM Peter Farrelly

Amazon MGM

I Play Rocky Trailer Reveals Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone

Screen Plunge

By

Published on

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first trailer for I Play Rocky, a biographical drama that chronicles Sylvester Stallone’s struggle to bring Rocky to the big screen and establish himself as the film’s leading man. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Peter Farrelly, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on November 6.

The film stars Anthony Ippolito as Stallone, portraying the actor’s determined fight to convince Hollywood that he should not only write Rocky but also play its iconic underdog boxer, Rocky Balboa.

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at a Hollywood Success Story

According to the official synopsis, I Play Rocky tells the true story of Stallone’s unwavering belief that he was destined to become the face of the screenplay he had written.

The trailer followsSylvester Stallone’s journey from an aspiring actor struggling to find work to a determined screenwriter refusing to sell his script unless he remained attached as its star. It also recreates several memorable moments from the production of the 1976 sports drama that went on to become one of cinema’s greatest success stories.

Produced on a modest budget of under $1 million, Rocky became the highest-grossing film of 1976 and earned the Academy Award for Best Picture. It later launched one of Hollywood’s most enduring franchises, spawning multiple sequels and the successful Creed spin-off series.

Anthony Ippolito Steps Into Stallone’s Shoes

Anthony Ippolito, best known for his performances in Grand Army and The Offer, takes on one of his biggest roles to date.

The actor previously portrayed legendary performer Al Pacino in Paramount+’s The Offer, which dramatized the making of The Godfather. In I Play Rocky, he adopts Stallone’s distinctive voice, mannerisms and appearance while recreating the actor’s rise during one of Hollywood’s defining moments.

The trailer highlights Stallone’s perseverance as he navigates repeated studio rejections before ultimately convincing producers to back his vision.

Peter Farrelly Returns to Drama

Director Peter Farrelly returns to dramatic filmmaking after winning the Academy Award for Best Picture with Green Book. While Farrelly has recently focused on comedies such as Ricky Stanicky and Balls Up, I Play Rocky marks another shift toward character-driven storytelling.

The film explores not just the making of Rocky, but also the emotional and professional obstacles Stallone faced as an unknown actor trying to break into an industry reluctant to take risks.

Strong Supporting Cast Brings the Story to Life

The ensemble cast includes Stephan James as Carl Weathers, who famously portrayed Apollo Creed in the original Rocky. The supporting lineup also features AnnaSophia Robb, Matt Dillon, Toby Kebbell, Tracy Letts, Jay Duplass, and Robert Morgan.

While Amazon MGM has kept most plot details under wraps, the trailer hints at the relationships and studio negotiations that shaped one of Hollywood’s greatest underdog stories.

Fans Divided Over the Trailer’s Nostalgic Approach

The first trailer has already generated mixed reactions online.

Many viewers praised Ippolito’s transformation into Stallone and welcomed a film celebrating one of Hollywood’s most inspirational success stories. Others noted that the trailer recreates several scenes from Rocky almost shot-for-shot, leading some to compare the project to an unofficial remake rather than a traditional biopic.

Some critics also questioned whether modern Hollywood’s growing fascination with films about the making of classic movies risks relying too heavily on nostalgia.

Celebrating an Enduring Legacy

Despite the debate, I Play Rocky arrives at a time when audiences continue to embrace stories about filmmaking and iconic entertainers. The film seeks to highlight how Stallone’s personal determination closely mirrored the journey of Rocky Balboa himself—an unknown fighter who refused to quit despite overwhelming odds.

With its emotional focus on ambition, rejection and resilience, I Play Rocky aims to remind audiences that one of cinema’s greatest underdog stories began long before the cameras started rolling. As the November release approaches, the film is expected to attract both longtime Rocky fans and moviegoers interested in Hollywood’s most remarkable true stories.

  • I Play Rocky Trailer Reveals Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone Amazon MGM Peter Farrelly
  • I Play Rocky Trailer Reveals Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone Amazon MGM Peter Farrelly

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Amazon MGM

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

I Play Rocky Trailer Reveals Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone Amazon MGM Peter Farrelly

Amazon MGM

I Play Rocky Trailer Reveals Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone
By July 15, 2026
Warner Bros Delays ‘The Batman Part II’ to 2028, Unveils First Robert Pattinson Footage Matt Reeves James Gunn

DC Studios

Warner Bros Delays ‘The Batman Part II’ to 2028, Unveils First Robert Pattinson Footage
By July 15, 2026
Pedro Pascal Headlines Tony Gilroy’s ‘Behemoth!’ as Searchlight Unveils First Trailer Michael Clayton

Movies & Documentaries

Pedro Pascal Headlines Tony Gilroy’s ‘Behemoth!’ as Searchlight Unveils First Trailer
By July 15, 2026
Netflix Tests Free Trials Worldwide as Streaming Battle Heats Up Streaming Disney+ Premium offers

Netflix

Netflix Tests Free Trials Worldwide as Streaming Battle Heats Up
By July 15, 2026
Mumford & Sons Unveil Star-Studded ‘Here’ Music Video Featuring Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley and Oscar Isaac Pizefighter

Album Drop

Mumford & Sons Unveil Star-Studded ‘Here’ Music Video Featuring Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley and Oscar Isaac
By July 15, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Could Finally Deliver Jony Ive’s ‘Single Slab of Glass’ Vision Jony Ive All Glass

Apple

Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Could Finally Deliver Jony Ive’s ‘Single Slab of Glass’ Vision
By July 15, 2026
Netflix Tests Free Trials Worldwide as Streaming Battle Heats Up Streaming Disney+ Premium offers

Netflix

Netflix Tests Free Trials Worldwide as Streaming Battle Heats Up
By July 15, 2026
Apple’s Foldable iPhone Ultra Rumored for 2026 Launch as Leaks Reveal

Apple

Apple’s Foldable iPhone Ultra Rumored for 2026 Launch as Leaks Reveal
By July 14, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Future Drops 22-Track ‘The Real Me,’ Eyes Another Billboard No. 1 Album Drake Track Radio

Album Drop

Future Drops 22-Track ‘The Real Me,’ Eyes Another Billboard No. 1 Album
Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash Gianni Infantino

News

Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash
Grey's Anatomy Patrick Dempsey Rules Out Maine Senate Bid, Says His Greatest Service Is Outside Politics

News

Patrick Dempsey Rules Out Maine Senate Bid, Says His Greatest Service Is Outside Politics
FBI Investigation Into Argentina Football Federation Emerges During World Cup Campaign AFA Messi

FIFA World Cup

FBI Investigation Into Argentina Football Federation Emerges During World Cup Campaign
Jermaine Dupri files $18 million lawsuit against Sony Music over unpaid royalties Mariah Carey, Usher So So Def

Music Disputes

Jermaine Dupri files $18 million lawsuit against Sony Music over unpaid royalties
Kylian Mbappé Condemns Racist Abuse from Paraguayan Senator Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla FIFA French

FIFA World Cup

Kylian Mbappé Condemns Racist Abuse from Paraguayan Senator
Trump Faces Renewed Scrutiny After Verbal Missteps at NATO Summit in Turkey Islamic Republic of Japan to referring to Zelensky as President Putin. 

Trump Presidency

Trump Faces Renewed Scrutiny After Verbal Missteps at NATO Summit in Turkey
Tesla Stock Could Gain 20% as Wall Street Weighs Potential SpaceX Merger Elon Musk

Business

Tesla Stock Could Gain 20% as Wall Street Weighs Potential SpaceX Merger
Drake Stuns Fan by Joining Her TikTok Live, Creates Viral Moment With Heartfelt Message Champagnemamiabi Abi

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Stuns Fan by Joining Her TikTok Live, Creates Viral Moment With Heartfelt Message
Justin Bieber, BTS, Madonna and Shakira to Headline FIFA’s First-Ever World Cup Halftime Show

FIFA World Cup

Justin Bieber, BTS, Madonna and Shakira to Headline FIFA’s First-Ever World Cup Halftime Show
Giannis Antetokounmpo backs Drake in Kendrick Lamar rivalry LeBron James N3on Livestream

Hip Hop/ Rap

Giannis Antetokounmpo backs Drake in Kendrick Lamar rivalry
Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform

Artificial Intelligence

Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform
Donald Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift

News

Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift
Portugal’s World Cup Dream Ends as Cristiano Ronaldo Bows Out in Tears, Roberto Martinez Resigns Spain Mikel Merino

FIFA World Cup

Portugal’s World Cup Dream Ends as Cristiano Ronaldo Bows Out in Tears, Roberto Martinez Resigns
Trump Seeks Rare Supreme Court Rehearing in Birthright Citizenship Battle 14th Amendment

immigration Politics

Trump Seeks Rare Supreme Court Rehearing in Birthright Citizenship Battle
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly Three Years of Marriage

E! News

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly Three Years of Marriage
Dune Part Three Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides’ Darkest Battle Yet Timothée Chalamet Zendaya Robert Pattinson Denis Villeneuve Frank Herbert

Book Adaptation

Dune: Part Three Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides’ Darkest Battle Yet
New Madonna Photo Book Unveils Rare 1985 Portraits and Untold Stories Ken Regan Madonna: Into the Groove Sean penn

Pop Music

New Madonna Photo Book Unveils Rare 1985 Portraits and Untold Stories
Neymar Retires From International Football After Brazil’s Shock World Cup Exit Norway Erling Haaland

FIFA World Cup

Neymar Retires From International Football After Brazil’s Shock World Cup Exit
Netcore Unbxd Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery

Artificial Intelligence

Netcore Unbxd Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery
PS Plus Essential July 2026 Games Now Live Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Leads This Month’s Lineup

Gaming

PS Plus Essential July 2026 Games Now Live: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Leads This Month’s Lineup
Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil FIFA

FIFA World Cup

Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil
To Top
Loading...