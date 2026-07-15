I Play Rocky Trailer Reveals Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first trailer for I Play Rocky, a biographical drama that chronicles Sylvester Stallone’s struggle to bring Rocky to the big screen and establish himself as the film’s leading man. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Peter Farrelly, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on November 6.

The film stars Anthony Ippolito as Stallone, portraying the actor’s determined fight to convince Hollywood that he should not only write Rocky but also play its iconic underdog boxer, Rocky Balboa.

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at a Hollywood Success Story

According to the official synopsis, I Play Rocky tells the true story of Stallone’s unwavering belief that he was destined to become the face of the screenplay he had written.

The trailer followsSylvester Stallone’s journey from an aspiring actor struggling to find work to a determined screenwriter refusing to sell his script unless he remained attached as its star. It also recreates several memorable moments from the production of the 1976 sports drama that went on to become one of cinema’s greatest success stories.

Produced on a modest budget of under $1 million, Rocky became the highest-grossing film of 1976 and earned the Academy Award for Best Picture. It later launched one of Hollywood’s most enduring franchises, spawning multiple sequels and the successful Creed spin-off series.

Anthony Ippolito Steps Into Stallone’s Shoes

Anthony Ippolito, best known for his performances in Grand Army and The Offer, takes on one of his biggest roles to date.

The actor previously portrayed legendary performer Al Pacino in Paramount+’s The Offer, which dramatized the making of The Godfather. In I Play Rocky, he adopts Stallone’s distinctive voice, mannerisms and appearance while recreating the actor’s rise during one of Hollywood’s defining moments.

The trailer highlights Stallone’s perseverance as he navigates repeated studio rejections before ultimately convincing producers to back his vision.

Peter Farrelly Returns to Drama

Director Peter Farrelly returns to dramatic filmmaking after winning the Academy Award for Best Picture with Green Book. While Farrelly has recently focused on comedies such as Ricky Stanicky and Balls Up, I Play Rocky marks another shift toward character-driven storytelling.

The film explores not just the making of Rocky, but also the emotional and professional obstacles Stallone faced as an unknown actor trying to break into an industry reluctant to take risks.

Strong Supporting Cast Brings the Story to Life

The ensemble cast includes Stephan James as Carl Weathers, who famously portrayed Apollo Creed in the original Rocky. The supporting lineup also features AnnaSophia Robb, Matt Dillon, Toby Kebbell, Tracy Letts, Jay Duplass, and Robert Morgan.

While Amazon MGM has kept most plot details under wraps, the trailer hints at the relationships and studio negotiations that shaped one of Hollywood’s greatest underdog stories.

Fans Divided Over the Trailer’s Nostalgic Approach

The first trailer has already generated mixed reactions online.

Many viewers praised Ippolito’s transformation into Stallone and welcomed a film celebrating one of Hollywood’s most inspirational success stories. Others noted that the trailer recreates several scenes from Rocky almost shot-for-shot, leading some to compare the project to an unofficial remake rather than a traditional biopic.

Some critics also questioned whether modern Hollywood’s growing fascination with films about the making of classic movies risks relying too heavily on nostalgia.

Celebrating an Enduring Legacy

Despite the debate, I Play Rocky arrives at a time when audiences continue to embrace stories about filmmaking and iconic entertainers. The film seeks to highlight how Stallone’s personal determination closely mirrored the journey of Rocky Balboa himself—an unknown fighter who refused to quit despite overwhelming odds.

With its emotional focus on ambition, rejection and resilience, I Play Rocky aims to remind audiences that one of cinema’s greatest underdog stories began long before the cameras started rolling. As the November release approaches, the film is expected to attract both longtime Rocky fans and moviegoers interested in Hollywood’s most remarkable true stories.