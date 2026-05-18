SailPoint Unveils Agentic Fabric to Tackle Rising AI Identity Security Risks

SailPoint has announced the launch of Agentic Fabric, a new enterprise security solution built to manage and secure the rapidly expanding world of AI agents and non-human identities. The company revealed the platform as organizations increasingly adopt autonomous AI systems across cloud environments, applications, and enterprise networks. As AI-powered tools gain access to sensitive systems and data, cybersecurity experts warn that traditional identity management approaches are no longer enough.

SailPoint’s Agentic Fabric aims to address that challenge by extending identity security beyond employees and human users to include AI agents, machines, applications, and automated systems operating at machine speed.

Why AI Agents Are Creating New Security Concerns

Modern enterprises are rapidly integrating AI agents into daily operations to automate workflows, manage data, and support decision-making. However, unlike human users, AI agents often operate continuously without direct oversight, creating what experts describe as a growing governance gap.

According to Matt Mills, organizations cannot effectively secure AI systems if they lack visibility into what those systems can access or who is responsible for them.

The company says Agentic Fabric creates an identity-centric security model that connects every AI agent to human ownership, access permissions, and enterprise activity. This approach allows organizations to monitor how AI systems interact with applications, endpoints, and critical business data.

Agentic Fabric Introduces Discovery, Governance, and Protection

SailPoint’s new platform focuses on three major areas of enterprise AI security:

Discovery and Visibility

The platform can identify AI agents, machine identities, and connected applications across cloud services and enterprise environments. It also maps relationships between identities, systems, and sensitive data using SailPoint’s identity graph technology.

Governance and Accountability

Agentic Fabric links AI agents to human owners and administrators, helping businesses maintain oversight and accountability. Organizations can apply lifecycle management policies and enforce least-privilege access controls across all identities.

Real-Time Protection

The solution also introduces automated threat detection and authorization controls designed to reduce unnecessary access permissions. This helps enterprises maintain stronger compliance and security standards as AI systems act independently.

SailPoint Expands AI Security Strategy With New Packages

Alongside Agentic Fabric, SailPoint introduced two new security packages designed to support organizations at different stages of AI adoption. The “Agentic Business” package focuses on foundational governance and least-privilege access management, while “Agentic Business Plus” adds advanced protections such as zero-standing privilege and just-in-time access controls.

Chandra Gnanasambadam described the launch as a major step toward securing the future of enterprise AI.

The company also announced a free Discovery Tool trial that gives organizations visibility into shadow AI systems and unmanaged applications already operating within their environments.

AI Identity Security Becomes a Major Enterprise Priority

As enterprises continue accelerating AI adoption, security leaders are increasingly focused on controlling non-human identities that now outnumber traditional users in many organizations.

With Agentic Fabric expected to launch this summer, SailPoint is positioning itself at the center of the growing AI identity security market, where governance, visibility, and accountability are becoming critical requirements for enterprise cybersecurity.