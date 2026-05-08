Cloudflare to Cut 20% of Workforce as AI Reshapes Tech Industry

Cloudflare announced plans to reduce its global workforce by approximately 20% as the internet infrastructure company shifts toward an AI-focused operating model – layoffs will affect more than 1,100 employees worldwide and come as the company restructures operations to adapt to the rapid rise of artificial intelligence tools and automation technologies.

The move highlights a growing trend across the technology industry, where companies are increasingly redesigning workflows and internal systems around AI-powered processes.

AI Adoption Accelerates Operational Changes

According to company executives, the layoffs are part of a broader transition toward what Cloudflare described as an “agentic AI-first operating model.”

CEO Matthew Prince and co-founder Michelle Zatlyn reportedly told employees the company is rethinking how every department functions in an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

Cloudflare stated that its internal use of AI tools has surged more than sixfold over the last three months, significantly altering workflows and operational structures across teams.

The company emphasized that the layoffs were not tied to employee performance or short-term financial struggles, but rather to long-term organizational redesign driven by automation and AI integration.

Revenue Forecast Falls Slightly Short of Expectations

Despite reporting stronger-than-expected first-quarter financial results, Cloudflare’s stock fell sharply in extended trading after the company released its outlook for the second quarter.

The San Francisco-based firm projected second-quarter revenue between $664 million and $665 million, slightly below Wall Street expectations.

Cloudflare reported first-quarter revenue of $639.8 million, exceeding analyst forecasts, while adjusted earnings per share also came in above expectations.

Even with the market reaction, the company’s shares remain significantly higher compared to the start of the year, reflecting ongoing investor interest in AI-focused technology companies.

Growing Concerns About AI and Job Losses

Cloudflare’s announcement adds to mounting concerns about the impact artificial intelligence could have on employment across multiple industries.

Economists and investors have increasingly warned that AI-driven automation may replace a growing number of traditional roles, particularly in sectors heavily reliant on repetitive or data-focused tasks.

Earlier this year, economists at Goldman Sachs estimated that AI-related automation was contributing to thousands of monthly job losses in industries most vulnerable to technological disruption.

Other technology companies have already begun implementing similar AI-centered restructurings. Payments company Block Inc. previously announced significant workforce reductions as part of its own AI transformation strategy.

Tech Industry Faces an AI Turning Point

Cloudflare’s restructuring reflects a broader shift happening throughout the global technology sector as businesses race to integrate AI into daily operations.

Industry analysts say companies are increasingly viewing artificial intelligence not only as a productivity tool but as a core operational framework capable of reshaping staffing needs, decision-making, and customer services.

While supporters argue AI can improve efficiency and accelerate innovation, critics warn the rapid transition could create uncertainty for workers and fundamentally alter the future of employment in the tech industry.

As artificial intelligence adoption continues to accelerate, Cloudflare’s workforce cuts may become part of a much larger transformation already unfolding across the global economy.