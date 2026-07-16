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360 ONE Unveils India’s Largest Airport Brand Installations at Mumbai Terminal 2

360 ONE Unveils India’s Largest Airport Brand Installations at Mumbai Terminal 2 WPP Media

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360 ONE Unveils India’s Largest Airport Brand Installations at Mumbai Terminal 2

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Wealth and asset management firm 360 ONE has launched what it describes as India’s largest airport brand installations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2), marking a significant expansion of its brand presence in one of the country’s busiest aviation hubs.

The installations, developed in collaboration with WPP Media, are located at Gates 1 and 8, two of Terminal 2’s busiest boarding areas that collectively serve around 2.5 million travellers annually.

The initiative aims to strengthen the company’s visibility among business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, institutional clients, and affluent travellers passing through Mumbai, India’s financial capital.

Strategic Presence at a Premium Travel Hub

360 ONE said that the choice of Mumbai Airport reflects its long-term commitment to serving India’s growing wealth-creation ecosystem.

The installations showcase 360 ONE’s three core business segments, Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Capital Markets, through large-format structures designed to integrate seamlessly within the airport environment.

For WPP Media, the project highlights the growing role of premium physical spaces in creating meaningful consumer engagement beyond traditional advertising formats.

360 ONE's Airport Installations at Mumbai Terminal 2

360 ONE’s Airport Installations at Mumbai Terminal 2

Eight Months of Planning and Engineering

The landmark structures took nearly eight months to move from concept to completion, involving planning, design approvals, fabrication, transportation, and installation inside a fully operational international airport.

Unlike conventional displays attached to walls or columns, both installations rise from a single engineered floor connection. Engineers had to account for the natural expansion and contraction of airport flooring caused by temperature variations while ensuring the towering structures remained perfectly stable.

The installations were fabricated off-site in modular sections before being assembled inside Terminal 2 with minimal disruption to airport operations.

Precision Construction

Together, the installations weigh approximately 25.5 tonnes and cover 166 square metres of freestanding display space.

The larger structure at Gate 1 stretches 46 feet and weighs 7.5 tonnes, while the Gate 8 installation spans 33 feet and weighs 4.8 tonnes.

According to the company, precision played a critical role during construction, with engineers working to ensure that even a one-millimetre deviation at the base did not result in larger alignment errors higher up the structures.

The largest installation has also been engineered to withstand wind loads of up to 34 kilonewtons, roughly equivalent to the continuous sideways force exerted by three passenger cars.

An eight-stage quality control process was followed throughout fabrication, transportation, and final assembly.

A third installation is expected to be unveiled at the airport in the coming months.

Connecting with India’s Wealth Creators

Bhavika Kotak, Head of Marketing at 360 ONE, said airports represent spaces where business ambitions and global opportunities intersect.

She noted that thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, business families, and professionals pass through Terminal 2 every day, making it a natural environment for the firm’s brand presence.

According to Kotak, the installations symbolize 360 ONE’s mission of helping clients pursue long-term financial growth while reinforcing the company’s presence in locations associated with aspiration and global connectivity.

WPP Media Highlights Experiential Branding

Ajay Mehta, Head of Media Solutions at WPP Media India, described the collaboration as an example of how brands can transform infrastructure into immersive engagement platforms.

He said effective media experiences increasingly rely on combining audience insights, creative execution, and contextual relevance rather than simply securing high-visibility advertising space.

The project aligns with WPP Media’s broader strategy of creating premium, audience-first media experiences that deliver stronger consumer connections in high-value environments.

Expanding Brand Presence

Headquartered in Mumbai, 360 ONE manages more than US$74 billion in assets across wealth management, asset management, and capital markets. The company operates across 28 locations in India with an expanding international footprint.

The airport initiative reflects the firm’s broader branding strategy as it continues to strengthen its presence among India’s high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors while reinforcing its position in the country’s rapidly evolving financial services sector.

  • 360 ONE Unveils India’s Largest Airport Brand Installations at Mumbai Terminal 2 WPP Media
  • 360 ONE's Airport Installations at Mumbai Terminal 2
  • 360 ONE Unveils India’s Largest Airport Brand Installations at Mumbai Terminal 2 WPP Media
  • 360 ONE's Airport Installations at Mumbai Terminal 2

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