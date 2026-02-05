Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Harrison Ford Hints at Retirement After Finding Fulfillment on ‘Shrinking’

Harrison Ford Hints at Retirement After Finding Fulfillment on ‘Shrinking’

Apple TV+

Harrison Ford Hints at Retirement After Finding Fulfillment on ‘Shrinking’

Screen Plunge

By

Published on

Harrison Ford, one of Hollywood’s most enduring and iconic stars, has offered his clearest signal yet that retirement may finally be on the horizon. At 83, the actor behind legendary characters such as Han Solo and Indiana Jones says he feels creatively fulfilled — and that his current role on Apple TV+’s Shrinking could be a fitting place to stop.

Speaking during a recent Apple TV press event in Los Angeles, Ford reflected on his experience playing Dr. Paul Rhoades, a senior therapist living with Parkinson’s disease. The series, which stars Jason Segel and was recently renewed for a fourth season ahead of its third-season premiere, has clearly struck a deep personal chord with the veteran actor.

“Where do you go from here?” Ford said during the panel. “The kind of work that we’re able to do is remarkable. And if it was all over here, that would be sufficient.”

A Different Kind of Role

Ford described Shrinking as unlike anything he has done before in a career spanning more than five decades. Known primarily for action-adventure and blockbuster franchises, he said the emotional depth and purpose of the series have been especially meaningful.

“This has been a different kind of job for me,” Ford explained. “It really nurtures me and makes me feel like what we’re doing has value and importance. I look for that in my life, and I’m happy to have found it here.”

His performance as Dr. Rhoades earned Ford his first-ever Emmy nomination last year, along with recognition from the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild — a milestone that arrived surprisingly late in an already historic career.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

Retirement — But Not Quite Yet

Despite the reflective tone of his recent comments, Ford has a long history of pushing back against the idea of retirement. Just last year, he joked that he would stop working only “when you forget my name,” emphasizing that staying active depends on good writing and interesting opportunities.

Alongside Shrinking, Ford has remained busy with high-profile projects, including 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series that concluded its second and final season earlier this year. At the time, he even joked that he was “stupid” to take on such an intense workload so late in life.

Ford has previously described retirement as a fluid concept, saying he “retires” after every project — only to return because he genuinely enjoys the work.

In Shrinking, Ford’s character lives with Parkinson’s disease, a storyline he approached with particular care. In the upcoming season, he shares scenes with Michael J. Fox, who has Parkinson’s in real life. Ford has said working alongside Fox was both humbling and inspiring, reinforcing the responsibility he feels toward meaningful storytelling.

For now, Ford remains active, with season three of Shrinking currently streaming. But his recent words suggest that when the time does come, he may walk away not out of fatigue, but fulfillment.

  • Harrison Ford Hints at Retirement After Finding Fulfillment on ‘Shrinking’
  • Harrison Ford Hints at Retirement After Finding Fulfillment on ‘Shrinking’

Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Apple TV+

Trump Removes Racist Video Depicting Obamas After Political Firestorm Obama Ape Barack Michelle

Trump Removes Racist Video Depicting Obamas After Political Firestorm
By February 7, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash

50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash
By February 6, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Netflix The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Ending Who Killed Sam Scales? Mickey Haller Michael Connelly

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Ending: Who Killed Sam Scales?
By February 6, 2026
Harrison Ford Hints at Retirement After Finding Fulfillment on ‘Shrinking’

Harrison Ford Hints at Retirement After Finding Fulfillment on ‘Shrinking’
By February 5, 2026
50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash

50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash
By February 6, 2026
Canada’s EV Mandate Isn’t Gone—It’s Been Rebranded Mark Carney EV Policy Canada

Canada’s EV Mandate Isn’t Gone—It’s Been Rebranded
By February 6, 2026
Amazon Stock Drops 10% After $200 Billion Spending Forecast Spooks Investors

Amazon Stock Drops 10% After $200 Billion Spending Forecast Spooks Investors
By February 6, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
Amazon Stock Drops 10% After $200 Billion Spending Forecast Spooks Investors

Amazon Stock Drops 10% After $200 Billion Spending Forecast Spooks Investors
By February 6, 2026
Marine Robotics Startup EyeROV Raises $1.44 Million in Pre-Series A Round AWE Funds and Unicorn India Ventures

Marine Robotics Startup EyeROV Raises $1.44 Million in Pre-Series A Round
By February 5, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
Meta Blocks ICE List Links Across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads Censorship Safety Instagram Facebook Threads DHS Doxxing

Meta Blocks ICE List Links Across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads
By January 28, 2026
TikTok Star Khaby Lame Signs Massive $975 Million Deal for His Global Brand Rich Sparkle Holdings AI

TikTok Star Khaby Lame Signs Massive $975 Million Deal for His Global Brand
By January 27, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Doomsday Clock 2026 Scientists Set New Time at 85 Seconds to Midnight

Doomsday Clock 2026: Scientists Set New Time at 85 Seconds to Midnight
By January 28, 2026
‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return Sam Raimi

20th Century Studios

‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return
ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage Minnesota

immigration Politics

ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
To Top
Loading...