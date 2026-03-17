Keanu Reeves Stars in Jonah Hill’s Dark Comedy Outcome as Trailer Drops Ahead of Apple TV+ Release

The first trailer for the upcoming Apple Originals dark comedy Outcome has been released, giving audiences a glimpse of Keanu Reeves portraying a troubled Hollywood star trying to repair his reputation after becoming the target of an extortion plot. Directed and co-written by Jonah Hill, the film features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, and Hill himself. The movie is scheduled to premiere globally on Apple TV+ on April 10, 2026.

Outcome marks Hill’s return to feature filmmaking after directing the acclaimed documentary Stutz in 2022.

Keanu Reeves Plays an Actor Facing Career-Threatening Scandal

In this Jonah Hill-directed film, Keanu Reeves portrays Reef Hawk, a famous actor whose life begins to unravel after a mysterious video surfaces that could potentially damage his career.

As the threat of blackmail grows, Hawk sets out on an emotional journey to reconnect with people from his past in hopes of discovering who is behind the extortion attempt.

With help from his longtime friends Kyle, played by Cameron Diaz, and Xander, portrayed by Matt Bomer, Hawk tries to make amends with anyone he may have wronged along the way.

Jonah Hill appears in the film as Ira, Hawk’s (Keanu Reeves) crisis lawyer, who assists him in navigating the high-stakes situation while confronting personal demons.

Star-Studded Supporting Cast

Beyond its central cast, Apple TV+ ‘Outcome’ also features a wide range of well-known personalities and performers.

The supporting lineup includes:

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese

Television icon Susan Lucci

Actor and activist Laverne Cox

Comedian David Spade

Stand-up comic Roy Wood Jr.

Model and actress Kaia Gerber

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka

Actress Welker White

Rising performer Ivy Wolk

The diverse ensemble adds to the film’s blend of humor, satire, and introspective storytelling.

A Commentary on Fame and Social Media Culture

According to Jonah Hill, Outcome explores deeper themes in celebrity culture and the pressures of social media.

During promotional discussions for the film, Hill described the story as a reflection of modern society’s fixation on public perception.

The director suggested that many people today are increasingly concerned about what strangers online think of them, rather than focusing on the opinions of those closest to them.

Through Reef Hawk’s journey of self-reflection and redemption, the film examines how public image, personal mistakes, and online scrutiny can collide in the modern entertainment industry.

Jonah Hill’s Continued Evolution as a Director

Outcome represents Jonah Hill’s third project as a director. He first stepped behind the camera with the coming-of-age film Mid90s in 2018 before directing the intimate documentary Stutz, which explored mental health and therapy.

Hill co-wrote Outcome with filmmaker Ezra Woods, and the project was produced under Hill’s Strong Baby production banner.

The director is also preparing another upcoming project, Cut Off, which he is set to both direct and star in. That film is scheduled for a theatrical release later in 2026.

Apple TV+ Expands Original Film Lineup

The release of Keanu Reeves Outcome adds to Apple TV+’s growing slate of original films and series. Since its launch in 2019, the streaming platform has expanded its library with award-winning content across film, drama, comedy, and documentaries.

With Keanu Reeves leading the cast and Jonah Hill directing, Outcome is expected to attract significant attention when it premieres next month.