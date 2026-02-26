Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme

Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme Your Friends and Neighbours Apple TV DJ Kato

Apple TV+

Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme

Screen Plunge

By

Published on

Jon Hamm is embracing his unexpected second life as a TikTok meme.

The Emmy-winning actor recently shared his thoughts on the viral dancing clip from Your Friends & Neighbors, which sparked a massive social media trend in late 2025. Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming animated film Hoppers, Jon Hamm described the experience as “mystifying and adorable” — and, ultimately, fun.

“It’s certainly nice to be known for something pleasant rather than something negative,” Hamm said, acknowledging the internet’s fascination with the brief but unforgettable moment.

The Scene That Sparked a Trend

The viral clip originates from Your Friends & Neighbors, Season 1, Episode 8 of the Apple TV+ drama. Jon Hamm plays Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a disgraced hedge fund manager navigating personal and financial collapse. In a rare lighthearted moment, Coop closes his eyes and sways on a crowded dance floor to DJ Kato’s “Turn The Lights Off.”

What was meant to be a fleeting character beat quickly took on a life of its own. TikTok users began recreating the dance, posting copycat videos of themselves shutting their eyes and dramatically vibing to the same track. The trend gained millions of views, boosting both the series and the song’s streaming numbers.

The meme became one of the platform’s most recognizable television moments of 2025, proving once again how quickly pop culture can transform in the social media age.

A Positive Turn in the Spotlight

Jon Hamm made it clear he has no complaints about the viral attention. While he joked that he didn’t earn extra pay for becoming a meme, he appreciates that the trend is rooted in joy rather than controversy.

For an actor long associated with serious, brooding roles — particularly as Don Draper on Mad Men — the lighthearted meme offers a refreshing contrast. Fans praised the clip for its authenticity, noting that Hamm’s total commitment to the moment made it both humorous and relatable.

In an era when celebrity moments can easily turn negative, Hamm’s viral dance stands out as a rare example of internet fame driven by affection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

What’s Next for Jon Hamm?

Beyond meme culture, Jon Hamm has a packed schedule. Season 2 of Your Friends & Neighbors premieres April 3, continuing the high-stakes drama that first introduced audiences to Coop.

Meanwhile, Hoppers, a Disney-Pixar animated feature, hits theaters March 6. Hamm has expressed pride in joining the Pixar legacy, citing classics like Toy Story and WALL-E as benchmarks of storytelling excellence.

He is also set to reunite with former Mad Men co-star John Slattery in the upcoming comedy Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass, further expanding his diverse portfolio.

When Prestige TV Meets Viral Culture

Jon Hamm’s TikTok meme moment highlights the unpredictable intersection of prestige television and internet culture. A single scene, detached from its dramatic context, became a shared online experience — one that introduced new viewers to the series and reminded longtime fans of Hamm’s range.

For his part, the actor seems content to let the internet have its fun.

After all, not every Hollywood star can say they’ve conquered both the Emmy stage and the TikTok algorithm.

  • Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme Your Friends and Neighbours Apple TV DJ Kato
  • Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme Your Friends and Neighbours Apple TV DJ Kato

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Apple TV+

Christian Horner Breaks Silence Max Jos Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit Helmut Marko Oliver Mintzlaff Drive to Survive Netflix

Christian Horner Breaks Silence: Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit
By February 26, 2026
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute dario amodei Pete hegseth

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute
By February 26, 2026
Police Video Shows Vince McMahon’s 100 MPH Crash on Connecticut Highway

Police Video Shows Vince McMahon’s 100 MPH Crash on Connecticut Highway
By February 26, 2026
Christian Horner Breaks Silence Max Jos Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit Helmut Marko Oliver Mintzlaff Drive to Survive Netflix

Christian Horner Breaks Silence: Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit
By February 26, 2026
Florida Strawberry Festival 2026 Tickets, Concerts, Rides & Sweet Treats Guide Plant City Joann Jett'

Florida Strawberry Festival 2026: Tickets, Concerts, Rides & Sweet Treats Guide
By February 26, 2026
Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme Your Friends and Neighbours Apple TV DJ Kato

Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme
By February 26, 2026
Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care GLP-1 Obesity

Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care
By February 26, 2026
Agentic Commerce Is Here Why 2026 Will Redefine How E-commerce Actually Makes Money Netcore Report

Agentic Commerce Is Here: Why 2026 Will Redefine How E-commerce Actually Makes Money
By February 26, 2026
Bill Gates Breaks Silence Admits Affairs, Calls Epstein Ties a ‘Huge Mistake’ Gates Foundation Twon Hall Russian Women

Bill Gates Breaks Silence: Admits Affairs, Calls Epstein Ties a ‘Huge Mistake’
By February 26, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute dario amodei Pete hegseth

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute
By February 26, 2026
Resident Evil Requiem Review A Terrifying, Nostalgic Return to Raccoon City Leon Kennedy Horror Game

Resident Evil Requiem Review: A Terrifying, Nostalgic Return to Raccoon City
By February 26, 2026
Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Shocks Fans With Powerful AI and Privacy Upgrades Ultra Buds 4

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Shocks Fans With Powerful AI and Privacy Upgrades
By February 26, 2026
Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards Chinese Influencer

Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards
By February 23, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists Interscope Music

Music Streaming

Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists
Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger Josh D’Amaro

News

Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

Fitness

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
To Top
Loading...