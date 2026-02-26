Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme

Jon Hamm is embracing his unexpected second life as a TikTok meme.

The Emmy-winning actor recently shared his thoughts on the viral dancing clip from Your Friends & Neighbors, which sparked a massive social media trend in late 2025. Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming animated film Hoppers, Jon Hamm described the experience as “mystifying and adorable” — and, ultimately, fun.

“It’s certainly nice to be known for something pleasant rather than something negative,” Hamm said, acknowledging the internet’s fascination with the brief but unforgettable moment.

The Scene That Sparked a Trend

The viral clip originates from Your Friends & Neighbors, Season 1, Episode 8 of the Apple TV+ drama. Jon Hamm plays Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a disgraced hedge fund manager navigating personal and financial collapse. In a rare lighthearted moment, Coop closes his eyes and sways on a crowded dance floor to DJ Kato’s “Turn The Lights Off.”

What was meant to be a fleeting character beat quickly took on a life of its own. TikTok users began recreating the dance, posting copycat videos of themselves shutting their eyes and dramatically vibing to the same track. The trend gained millions of views, boosting both the series and the song’s streaming numbers.

The meme became one of the platform’s most recognizable television moments of 2025, proving once again how quickly pop culture can transform in the social media age.

A Positive Turn in the Spotlight

Jon Hamm made it clear he has no complaints about the viral attention. While he joked that he didn’t earn extra pay for becoming a meme, he appreciates that the trend is rooted in joy rather than controversy.

For an actor long associated with serious, brooding roles — particularly as Don Draper on Mad Men — the lighthearted meme offers a refreshing contrast. Fans praised the clip for its authenticity, noting that Hamm’s total commitment to the moment made it both humorous and relatable.

In an era when celebrity moments can easily turn negative, Hamm’s viral dance stands out as a rare example of internet fame driven by affection.

What’s Next for Jon Hamm?

Beyond meme culture, Jon Hamm has a packed schedule. Season 2 of Your Friends & Neighbors premieres April 3, continuing the high-stakes drama that first introduced audiences to Coop.

Meanwhile, Hoppers, a Disney-Pixar animated feature, hits theaters March 6. Hamm has expressed pride in joining the Pixar legacy, citing classics like Toy Story and WALL-E as benchmarks of storytelling excellence.

He is also set to reunite with former Mad Men co-star John Slattery in the upcoming comedy Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass, further expanding his diverse portfolio.

When Prestige TV Meets Viral Culture

Jon Hamm’s TikTok meme moment highlights the unpredictable intersection of prestige television and internet culture. A single scene, detached from its dramatic context, became a shared online experience — one that introduced new viewers to the series and reminded longtime fans of Hamm’s range.

For his part, the actor seems content to let the internet have its fun.

After all, not every Hollywood star can say they’ve conquered both the Emmy stage and the TikTok algorithm.