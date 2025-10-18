Connect with us

Apple Takes the Wheel: Formula 1 Lands Exclusive U.S. Broadcast Deal With Apple TV From 2026

Apple Takes the Wheel Formula 1 Lands Exclusive U.S. Broadcast Deal With Apple TV From 2026

Apple Takes the Wheel: Formula 1 Lands Exclusive U.S. Broadcast Deal With Apple TV From 2026

In a major shake-up for motorsport broadcasting, Apple has announced a five-year exclusive deal to become the U.S. broadcast partner for Formula 1, starting with the 2026 season. The agreement marks the end of F1’s long-standing relationship with ESPN, which had aired the sport since 2018 and helped fuel its surging popularity among American audiences.

Financial details of the Apple-F1 partnership have not been disclosed, but the move cements Apple’s growing influence in sports entertainment, following in the footsteps of its deals with Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball.

A Partnership Years in the Making

The deal builds on Apple’s successful collaboration with Formula 1 on F1: The Movie, the Brad Pitt-led blockbuster released earlier this year. The film became a global phenomenon, earning nearly $630 million at the box office and becoming the most successful sports movie ever made.

According to F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, that partnership laid the groundwork for this new era of broadcasting. “We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and attract new ones through live broadcasts, engaging content, and innovative storytelling,” Domenicali said.

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, Eddy Cue, echoed the sentiment: “2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1. We’re thrilled to give Apple TV subscribers front-row access to one of the fastest-growing sports on the planet.”

Apple’s Formula 1 Collaboration – F1 The Movie, the Brad Pitt-led blockbuster

How Fans Will Watch Formula 1 on Apple TV

Beginning in 2026, every race, qualifying, sprint session, and practice will be streamed live on Apple TV. Select races and practice sessions will also be available for free through the Apple TV app.

Beyond streaming, Apple plans to integrate F1 content across its ecosystem, including Apple News, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple Sports, and Apple Fitness+ — offering fans an immersive, cross-platform experience.

Subscribers to F1 TV Premium will continue to have access to all race content, now bundled with Apple TV for a seamless experience.

Accelerating Growth of F1’s U.S. Audience

The U.S. has rapidly become one of F1’s most important markets, with races in Miami, Las Vegas, and Austin drawing massive crowds and celebrity attention. A 2025 Global F1 Fan Survey revealed that 47% of new U.S. fans are aged 18–24, and more than half are female, demographics Apple is perfectly positioned to reach.

Eddy Cue said Apple’s reach will help accelerate that momentum: “We know millions of Apple TV viewers are already Formula 1 fans — and we’re going to bring millions more into the fold.”

 

A New Era for Motorsport Streaming

As Apple gears up to broadcast F1 alongside its expanding sports portfolio, the partnership underscores a broader shift in how audiences consume live sports — from traditional TV to interactive digital ecosystems.

With cinematic storytelling, seamless technology, and an unmatched global platform, Apple’s entry into Formula 1 could redefine how Americans experience the world’s fastest sport.

