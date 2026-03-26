Apple TV+ Unveils ‘Star City’ Teaser, Expanding the ‘For All Mankind’ Universe

Streaming platform Apple TV+ has released the first teaser trailer for Star City, an upcoming spin-off of the critically acclaimed series For All Mankind.

The new eight-episode series dives deeper into an alternate version of history where the Soviet Union beats the United States to landing the first human on the moon.

While For All Mankind explored the American perspective, Star City shifts the narrative behind the Iron Curtain, offering a fresh and intense viewpoint on the Cold War-era space race.

A Paranoia-Fueled Cold War Thriller

Unlike its predecessor’s broader historical drama, Star City is described as a paranoia-driven thriller set within the Soviet space program.

The story will focus on the lives of cosmonauts, engineers, and intelligence officers working under immense pressure and secrecy. It highlights the personal sacrifices and political tensions that shaped one of humanity’s most ambitious endeavors.

By exploring the Soviet side of the story, the series promises a deeper look at the risks and moral dilemmas faced by those operating in a highly controlled and secretive system.

Star-Studded Cast and Creative Team

The show features an impressive ensemble cast, including Rhys Ifans, Anna Maxwell Martin, Agnes O’Casey, and Alice Englert.

Additional cast members include Solly McLeod, Adam Nagaitis, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Josef Davies, and Priya Kansara.

The series is created by Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore, who were also instrumental in developing For All Mankind.

Release Schedule and What to Expect

Star City is set for a global debut on May 29, with the first two episodes releasing simultaneously on Apple TV+. New episodes will follow weekly through July 10.

The release strategy mirrors Apple’s approach to high-profile series, allowing audiences to engage with the story over time while building anticipation.

Expanding the Space Race Narrative

The launch of Star City reflects the continued popularity of alternate-history storytelling, particularly in the context of the space race.

By shifting the focus to the Soviet Union, the series aims to provide a more balanced and nuanced exploration of one of the 20th century’s defining rivalries.

With its mix of political intrigue, human drama, and historical reimagining, Star City is poised to become a standout addition to Apple TV+’s growing catalog of original content.