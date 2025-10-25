Idris Elba Returns for High-Stakes “Hijack” Season 2 on Apple TV

Apple TV has finally confirmed the return of its adrenaline-charged thriller “Hijack,” starring and executive-produced by Idris Elba. Season two premieres globally on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, with two episodes dropping on launch day before shifting to a weekly rollout ending February 25.

A New Setting, Deadlier Stakes

After surviving a hijacked commercial airliner in season one, Idris Elba’s character Sam Nelson finds himself in yet another nightmare. This time, a Berlin underground train is seized, putting hundreds of commuters in mortal danger. With a hidden bomb counting down and panic rising, Sam once again becomes the sole negotiator standing between civilians and catastrophe.

The teaser trailer shows chaos erupting in tight, claustrophobic tunnels beneath the German capital, hinting that every split-second choice could spell disaster.

Returning Favorites And New Faces

“Hijack” Season 2 reunites its acclaimed ensemble cast, including Idris Elba, Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi. The new season also welcomes an impressive lineup, including Toby Jones (“Empire of Light”), Clare-Hope Ashitey (“Top Boy”), Christian Näthe, Lisa Vicari (“Dark”), Karima McAdams (“Dune: Prophecy”) and Christiane Paul.

Even from first-look images, intrigue is already brewing. One scene shows Ashitey and Jones locked in a tense exchange involving a British embassy folder, hinting at deeper political entanglements behind the hostage plot.

A Proven Hit For Apple TV

Since debuting, “Hijack” has cemented itself as one of Apple TV’s top global dramas. Critics praised its pulse-pounding momentum, with Rotten Tomatoes awarding a Certified Fresh rating and Nielsen ranking it among the leading streaming originals. Reviewers described it as “instantly enthralling,” “tense and gripping,” and “a shot of pure adrenaline,” while Elba earned an Emmy nomination for his standout role.

With eight new episodes and the same creative team — including George Kay and Jim Field Smith — fans can expect more twists, smarter storytelling, and edge-of-the-seat suspense.