Adani Stocks Plunge Amid Hindenburg Allegations - Rs 53,000 Crore Loss

The Adani Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, is once again at the center of a market storm as fresh allegations from Hindenburg Research cast shadows over its stock. Investors, wary of a repeat of the January 2023 market turbulence, responded swiftly, leading to a significant sell-off across Adani Group companies. The sell-off resulted in a staggering Rs 53,000 crore being wiped off the market capitalization, with the total value of the group’s 10 listed companies dropping to Rs 16.7 lakh crore.









Among the most affected was Adani Green Energy, which saw a sharp decline of 7% during the day, hitting a low of Rs 1,656 on the BSE before clawing back some losses. Adani Total Gas and Adani Power also faced steep declines, falling 5% and 4%, respectively. Other group entities, including Adani Wilmar, Adani Energy Solutions, and the flagship Adani Enterprises, all witnessed drops of around 3%. Adani Ports, a component of the Nifty 50, declined by 2%, making it one of the biggest losers on the blue-chip index.

This latest sell-off was sparked by Hindenburg’s renewed focus on the Adani Group, particularly allegations involving Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Buch. The report alleges that Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch, had stakes in offshore funds linked to Gautam Adani’s brother, Vinod Adani. These funds, according to the report, were used to amass and trade significant positions in Adani Group stocks. Although no new charges have been brought against the conglomerate, the insinuations have reignited concerns about corporate governance and regulatory oversight within the group.

The political ramifications were swift, with opposition leaders demanding Buch’s resignation and calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the Hindenburg report. Despite the political noise, Buch has firmly denied the allegations, with Sebi issuing a statement affirming her compliance with all necessary disclosure norms. The statement also emphasized that Buch had recused herself from any matters where conflicts of interest might arise.

Market analysts have largely dismissed Hindenburg’s latest report as sensationalism, downplaying its potential impact on stock prices. Dr. V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services suggested that the market might continue its upward trajectory once the initial shock subsides, with investors likely to adopt a “buy on dips” approach, a strategy that has served them well during the current bull run.

Despite the reassurances, the broader market felt some tremors, with the Sensex trading 400 points lower, driven down by losses in heavyweights like ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), and State Bank of India (SBI). However, this reaction was more subdued compared to the panic selling witnessed in January 2023 when Hindenburg’s initial report triggered a dramatic crash in Adani stocks, accusing the conglomerate of stock manipulation and corporate governance failures.

As the dust settles, all eyes are on Sebi’s ongoing investigation into the allegations raised by Hindenburg last year. Sebi’s extensive probe has already seen the examination of over 12,000 pages of documents and extensive communication with domestic and international regulators. With one investigation recently completed and another nearing its conclusion, the regulator’s findings will be critical in determining the next phase of the Adani-Hindenburg saga.

In the meantime, market participants are advised to tread carefully. While the sell-off in Adani stocks has undoubtedly shaken investor confidence, the broader market remains resilient, suggesting that the long-term trajectory of Indian equities may not be significantly derailed by these developments. Nevertheless, the situation underscores the ongoing tension between large corporate entities and their regulators, a dynamic that will likely continue to influence market sentiment in the months ahead.