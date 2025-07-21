Connect with us

RedBeryl™ Launches India’s First AI-Powered Concierge for Luxury Lifestyle Management

Manoj Adlakha, Founder and CEO of RedBeryl™

RedBeryl™ Launches India's First AI-Powered Concierge for Luxury Lifestyle Management

RedBeryl™ has officially unveiled India’s first fully integrated AI-powered concierge platform, redefining the meaning of personalized, on-demand luxury. The launch positions RedBeryl™ as a pioneer in combining artificial intelligence with bespoke lifestyle management, offering elite members a seamless, intelligent, and private solution for every indulgence.

From securing last-minute reservations at Michelin-starred restaurants to planning bespoke international travel, the RedBeryl™ AI Concierge is more than just a digital assistant—it’s an always-on luxury companion.



“This isn’t just a feature. It’s the future,” said Manoj Adlakha, Founder and CEO of RedBeryl™, during the official launch announcement. “We’ve reimagined how luxury service works—intuitive, immediate, and intelligent—while preserving the hallmark discretion and personalization our members expect.”

The platform, developed in strategic partnership with Club Concierge®, India’s foremost concierge authority with over 30 years of experience, combines next-gen AI with deep industry expertise. Unlike conventional apps or scripted bots, the RedBeryl™ AI Concierge is context-aware, privacy-first, and trained to deliver results with the polish and instinct of a high-end human lifestyle manager.

Key Features of the RedBeryl™ AI Concierge:

Instant Access to curated bookings for travel, dining, events, gifting, wellness, and more.

Personalised Intelligence that adapts to user preferences and behaviors with every interaction.

Global Reach + Local Insight, allowing members to experience culturally attuned luxury services across continents.

24/7 Availability with seamless transitions to human experts for high-touch or complex needs.

Top-Tier Privacy with military-grade encryption for all interactions, preserving discretion above all.

“For India’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals, time is the ultimate luxury,” said Manoj Adlakha. “Our AI concierge ensures that luxury is now effortless, private, and always accessible.”

Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries

The platform’s launch marks a defining moment in how premium lifestyle services will evolve in the AI era—bringing together machine learning, behavioral personalization, and human-like service fluency. For India’s elite, this means never having to lift a finger to access the world’s rarest experiences.

Whether it’s flying in a private chef from Paris, sourcing a limited-edition Birkin bag, or organizing a discreet weekend escape to the Amalfi Coast, RedBeryl™’s AI Concierge delivers results with unmatched precision and elegance.


