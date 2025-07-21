Over 67,000 Cases of Power Stick Deodorant Recalled Due to FDA Violations

A major recall has been issued for more than 67,000 cases of Power Stick roll-on antiperspirant deodorants, after U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports cited “cGMP deviations” — meaning the products may have been manufactured outside of FDA’s Current Good Manufacturing Practices.

The recall, initiated by A.P. Deauville, affects several variants of the brand’s popular Power Stick deodorants sold nationwide — including major discount retailers like Dollar Tree and e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

Recalled Products at a Glance:

Variants affected:

Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant – Power Fresh scent

Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On – Spring Fresh scent

Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On

These products are widely recognized for their budget-friendly pricing and are a staple in many households, particularly for cost-conscious consumers.







Why the Deodorant Recall Happened

The FDA enforcement report, published on July 10, flagged the recall due to “cGMP deviations” — a red flag indicating possible shortcomings in the manufacturing process of the deodorants. These standards are crucial for ensuring product safety, quality, and consistency, particularly in personal care items that come into direct contact with the skin.

While no injuries or adverse effects have been publicly reported, consumers are urged to take the recall seriously. Improperly manufactured antiperspirants can cause skin irritation, allergic reactions, or reduced product effectiveness.

Who’s Behind the Products?

A.P. Deauville, the company behind Power Stick, manufactures its deodorant line in an FDA-regulated facility in Pennsylvania. The Easton-based firm also produces shampoos, body washes, lotions, and facial wipes. Despite operating under FDA regulation, the company’s production process reportedly failed to meet certain compliance requirements in this case.

What Should You Do Now?

Stop using any of the recalled products immediately

Check the lot number on the product label

Contact the retailer (Dollar Tree, Amazon, etc.) for refund or return options

For further guidance, check the FDA deodorant recall database or A.P. Deauville’s website.

With deodorant being a daily-use product, this recall serves as a potent reminder of the importance of quality control in personal care manufacturing. If you bought your deodorant from Dollar Tree, Amazon, or similar retailers, it’s worth a quick check — your health could depend on it.