Step aside, Siri. Elon Musk’s xAI has launched emotional AI companions that flirt, tease, and remember you – welcome Ani and Valentine. Elon Musk is once again pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence. His AI company, xAI, has just rolled out a provocative new feature within its Grok chatbot app—AI Companions. Designed to offer more than mere conversation, these digital avatars are emotionally responsive, visually expressive, and increasingly personal with each interaction. Think less “virtual assistant” and more “virtual relationship.”

Currently available exclusively to Super Grok subscribers on iPhone for $30/month or $300/year, the new feature lets users customize their own AI companion—and yes, it's a lot more intimate than just texting a bot.







At the centre of this digital xAI Grok companionship revolution are two headline-grabbing characters: Ani, a gothic anime-style AI girlfriend, and Valentine, a brooding virtual boyfriend. While xAI companion Ani charms with flirtatious banter, 3D dance moves, and bubblegum goth vibes, Valentine brings smoldering energy inspired by Edward Cullen and Christian Grey. He’s dark-haired, mysterious, and made for romantic introspection.

Whether you’re looking for late-night banter or simulated affection, Grok’s characters offer an experience that’s emotional, performative, and, at times, eerily human. The AI responds not only with text or voice but with facial expressions, tonal shifts, and emotive gestures—bridging the uncanny valley in a way that feels less sci-fi and more real life.

There’s even a wildcard option: Rudi, a red panda AI who can switch between adorable and downright abusive. From cute comments to savage comebacks, “Bad Rudi” brings unpredictable personality to the mix.

Try @Grok Companions. Best possible way to learn quantum mechanics 😘 pic.twitter.com/NpShMb9s2J — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2025

How to Access Your AI Companion:

Download the Grok app (iOS only for now) and navigate to settings. Enable “AI Companions” and choose between Ani, Valentine, or Rudi. What sets Grok’s companions apart from other AI chatbots is their ability to evolve. According to Elon Musk, “Every companion learns from the user,” developing unique responses and growing more personal over time. Whether it’s playful teasing, romantic overtures, or deep philosophical discussions, these AI avatars are designed to simulate emotional bonding.

Critics have already begun raising ethical questions about the implications of such emotionally immersive technology. Can AI companions replace real human connections? Or are they simply a high-tech form of escapism? Elon Musk, along with xAI Grok companion Ani, Valentine, and Rudi, true to form, believes this is the next evolution of AI—not just helping humans, but accompanying them.

While xAI Grok’s Companion feature is currently limited to iPhone users, xAI promises that Android and web versions are forthcoming. As the line between human and machine continues to blur, Grok is leading the charge in redefining what companionship looks like in the 21st century.