Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries

Superbot, a SaaS-based voice communication agent developed by PinnacleWorks, has now crossed a milestone, handling over 1 million voice calls daily across 9+ Indian languages.

Deployed across high-impact sectors including education, healthcare, fintech, e-commerce, BFSI, and telecom, Superbot is reshaping how enterprises engage customers at scale. From lead nurturing in EdTech to EMI collection in finance and automated appointment reminders in healthcare, the platform adapts to each industry’s unique vocabulary, tone, and compliance standards.







Human-Like Conversations at Machine Scale

At the core of PinnacleWorks’ Superbot’s success is its proprietary Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) engine, delivering over 90% accuracy even across regional dialects — a feat achieved by tuning speech recognition to phoneme-level variations. Its cloud-based architecture, combined with tier-1 telecom partnerships, ensures sub-1-second latency for inbound and outbound multilingual calls, even during peak hours.

But what sets Superbot apart isn’t just speed — it’s contextual intelligence. With real-time human-in-the-loop corrections and insights from 10 million+ anonymized call transcripts, Superbot continuously learns and adapts, resulting in tangible business outcomes.

An EdTech client saw a 50% drop in student attrition and 3x increase in lead engagement within 48 hours

A D2C skincare brand reported a 22% boost in delivery confirmation rates and 60% fewer manual escalations

Built for Scale and Simplicity

Superbot’s no-code builder lets clients design and deploy custom voice agents without writing a single line of code. For example:

Educational institutions can script counselor-like interactions for admissions

Fintech companies can manage PAN and DOB verifications while remaining compliant

Healthcare providers can instantly update FAQs, time slots, and location-based details

Its 24/7 helpline feature enables round-the-clock customer support, with 80% of queries resolved automatically, and Average Handling Time reduced by 45% — especially valuable for after-hours engagement.







Hyperlocal, Personalized, and Global

Commenting on this achievement, Sarvagya Mishra, Founder and Director of Superbot, said: “We don’t just automate calls. We empower conversations. The ability to scale to over 1 million calls daily in 9+ languages is a product of deep research and real-world empathy.”

PinnacleWorks’ Superbot aims to penetrate Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, with speech recognition support for over 15 languages, voice cloning, emotional tone modulation, and plug-and-play integrations for CRMs, ERPs, and LMS platforms. International pilots in Southeast Asia and the Middle East are also underway, signaling a global expansion of India’s voice-first AI innovation.