Nigel Farage has returned to Parliament after a decisive Clacton by-election victory, but the win has failed to halt the financial investigation that triggered the contest. Nigel Farage has secured his return to the UK Parliament, but within hours of celebrating his Clacton by-election victory, the political storm over his finances returned.

The Reform UK leader won 22,239 votes, taking 63.34% of the vote in a contest that saw the Conservatives, Labour and other major Westminster parties stay out. Yet Farage’s victory has not erased the parliamentary investigation into whether he should have declared a £5 million gift from cryptocurrency businessman Christopher Harborne.

Instead, the investigation has formally resumed.

Farage’s £5m Investigation Is Back

Parliament’s standards commissioner confirmed that the inquiry, which had been paused when Nigel Farage resigned his seat last month, is no longer suspended.

The investigation centers on whether Farage should have declared the £5 million gift after becoming an MP in 2024. Farage has maintained that the money was a personal gift and has denied wrongdoing.

The investigation could involve written questions, interviews and requests for further evidence. If the commissioner concludes that parliamentary rules were breached, the case could be referred to the Commons Standards Committee, potentially opening the door to stronger sanctions.

Farage has already faced scrutiny over financial declarations. Earlier this year, he admitted he failed to register 17 financial interests within the required 28-day period and agreed to corrective action.

A Victory Against Almost No Major Opposition

Nigel Farage’s 63.34% vote share looks commanding, but the political circumstances make the result difficult to compare directly with a conventional parliamentary election.

The major parties largely boycotted the contest, leaving Farage facing a field dominated by independent, fringe and novelty candidates.

His most surprising challenger was Count Binface, the satirical candidate created by comedian Jon Harvey. Binface secured 9,455 votes, or 26.93%, his strongest result in a parliamentary election and enough to reclaim his £500 deposit.

The result produced plenty of political theatre, but experts cautioned against treating Farage’s win as proof of his wider national strength.

Polling expert Sir John Curtice said the political landscape had shifted since Farage called the election, with Labour benefiting from what he described as an “Andy Burnham bounce.”

It has been an absolute honour to be the MP for Clacton since 2024. This is my message to local people. pic.twitter.com/KP7X59uYzF — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 4, 2026

Farage Skips His Own Victory Count

Adding another twist, Nigel Farage did not attend the official declaration of his victory.

Reform UK said Farage had been advised by Essex Police not to attend because of security concerns. However, the BBC reported that Essex Police had not advised any candidate not to attend.

Police later said there were no incidents or issues during the election or overnight, stressing that candidates and their security teams decide whether to attend the count.

Farage later canceled an expected daytime speech and media appearance, intensifying questions about his absence.

Another By-Election Could Still Be Possible

The biggest threat to Nigel Farage may now come from the investigation he attempted to put behind him by resigning and seeking a fresh mandate.

If parliamentary proceedings ultimately establish a serious breach, further procedures could potentially lead to a recall petition and another by-election. That means the extraordinary Clacton contest may not be the final election surrounding Farage’s Commons seat.

For now, Reform UK can celebrate its leader’s return. But the £5 million question has followed him straight back into Parliament.

Farage won the election. The investigation didn’t.