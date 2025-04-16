Fencer Who Refused to Compete Against Trans Opponent to Testify Before Congress

Stephanie Turner, a 31-year-old competitive fencer, is set to testify before Congress next month following her refusal to compete against a transgender athlete during a recent fencing tournament. The incident sparked national debate over fairness and safety in women’s sports at the USA Fencing Cherry Blossom Open in Maryland on March 30.

Stephanie Turner, who kneeled in protest rather than compete against 20-year-old transgender fencer Redmond Sullivan, who was born male, was subsequently disqualified from the event. She stated that her decision was driven by concerns for her physical safety, telling The New York Post,

“Men do fence a lot harder than women, and I don’t want to get hurt.”

Stephanie Turner and USA Fencing Board Chair Damien Lehfeldt have now been invited to testify before the House Oversight Subcommittee on Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at a hearing scheduled for May 7. The hearing is expected to examine USA Fencing’s policies on transgender inclusion and whether they conflict with federal law, including a new executive order issued by President Donald Trump titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), chairwoman of the subcommittee, strongly criticised USA Fencing’s current stance. “Stephanie Turner had the courage to call out this insanity, and she’s a hero to women across America,” Marjorie Taylor Greene said. “USA Fencing must be held accountable for demeaning women and denying them of the chance to succeed in their own sport.”

USA Fencing, for its part, has defended its policies. The organisation emphasised its commitment to inclusivity and respectful dialogue in a statement: “USA Fencing remains committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful community for everyone in our sport… While we understand there are a range of perspectives, USA Fencing will continue to engage in respectful, research-based dialogue and review as policy evolves in the Olympic and Paralympic movement as well as domestic law.”

Damien Lehfeldt, who will also testify before the committee, previously outlined the organisation’s transgender inclusion policy in a 2023 blog post. He argued that transgender women are women and should be allowed to compete in the gender category they identify with, provided they meet criteria such as completing one year of testosterone suppression treatment. He acknowledged the lack of conclusive scientific data regarding advantages in fencing but emphasised the importance of belonging and mental health over competitive dominance.

The Department of Education, under the Trump administration, is now investigating USA Fencing to determine if the organisation is violating Title IX by permitting transgender women to compete in women’s categories. Stephanie Turner has since gained recognition from women’s rights advocates. She was recently named a “Courage Wins Champion” by XX-XY Athletics, a brand that campaigns for women’s fairness in sports. “She’s a hero,” said XX-XY founder Jennifer Sey.

As the debate intensifies ahead of the May 7 hearing, Turner’s protest and the broader question of how sports organisations define fairness and safety are becoming central issues in the national conversation on gender, inclusion, and athletics.