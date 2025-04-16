Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Nvidia Stock Tumbles After Surprise $5.5 Billion Hit From China Export Ban

Nvidia Stock Tumbles After Surprise $5.5 Billion Hit From China Export Ban Trump Tariff China Tariff DeepSeek Chinese AI Huawei

News

Nvidia Stock Tumbles After Surprise $5.5 Billion Hit From China Export Ban

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Nvidia, the Silicon Valley titan at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) chip race, is facing a major blow. On Tuesday night, the company revealed in a regulatory filing that it expects a $5.5 billion charge due to the U.S. government’s sudden tightening of export controls to China, sending Nvidia stock plummeting by as much as 6.9% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Surprise Ban on H20 Chips

At the center of the export ban storm is Nvidia’s H20 chip, a graphics processing unit (GPU) specifically designed to comply with U.S. trade restrictions for the Chinese market. However, the U.S. government has now informed Nvidia that a special license will be required to export these chips — a license that, as analysts note, has never been granted for similar GPUs. This abrupt shift has essentially rendered billions of dollars’ worth of chips unsellable, turning a compliance workaround into a massive financial liability.

A Costly Write-Down

According to Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis, Nvidia is not just facing the immediate $5.5 billion loss this quarter — the real damage could be closer to $10 billion in lost sales over the coming months. Much of the write-down, Curtis explained, is tied to finished or nearly finished inventory, not future orders. That means these chips can’t simply be rerouted or cancelled — they’re now potentially e-waste.

Industry Backlash and Criticism

Wall Street analysts are stunned. The move contradicts recent reports suggesting that U.S. regulators had backed off plans to ban H20 exports following diplomatic engagements, including a now-notable dinner between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. In light of that context, Raymond James analyst Ed Mills called the new restriction “a surprise.”

Bernstein’s Stacy Rasgon went further, criticising the rationale behind the ban. Stacy Rasgon argued that the H20’s performance is actually below that of several Chinese alternatives, including chips from Huawei, suggesting that the ban might inadvertently strengthen Chinese competitors. “A ban essentially hands the Chinese AI market over to Huawei,” he wrote.

Long-Term Consequences for Nvidia

Nvidia has already had to adapt multiple times to U.S. restrictions, developing custom chips like the A800, H800, and now the H20 to maintain access to China’s massive AI market. That market was no small contributor — $17 billion, or 13% of Nvidia’s revenue in fiscal year 2025, came from China.

With the H20 blocked and no clear licensing path ahead, Nvidia’s presence in China could shrink dramatically — and rapidly.

China Trolled Trump with 34% Tariff: Calculated Jab at Trump’s 34 Felony Count in New York?

The Bigger Picture: AI, Geopolitics & Markets

The new controls reflect rising US-China trade war tensions over AI and advanced technology. Chinese AI startups, such as DeepSeek, have leveraged Nvidia’s earlier chips to train their own models at a fraction of the cost seen in the U.S. The concern in Washington is that access to these chips accelerates China’s AI development, potentially threatening national security.

As Nvidia scrambles to reassess its strategy, markets are watching closely as the US-China trade war looms. The chip giant’s meteoric rise has been a pillar of the recent tech rally, but this surprise setback shows just how fragile the AI boom can be when geopolitics meets silicon.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nvidia Stock Tumbles After Surprise $5.5 Billion Hit From China Export Ban Trump Tariff China Tariff DeepSeek Chinese AI Huawei

Nvidia Stock Tumbles After Surprise $5.5 Billion Hit From China Export Ban
By April 16, 2025
“Beyond Parody”: Backlash Erupts Over All-Female Blue Origin Rocket Launch

“Beyond Parody”: Backlash Erupts Over All-Female Blue Origin Rocket Launch
By April 16, 2025
CIA’s Remote Viewing Claims Spark New Buzz Over the Ark of the Covenant Joe McMoneagle

CIA’s Remote Viewing Claims Spark New Buzz Over the Ark of the Covenant
By April 16, 2025
Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Face Off in Ari Aster’s COVID-Era Western ‘Eddington’ on A24

Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Face Off in Ari Aster’s COVID-Era Western ‘Eddington’
By April 16, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
By April 16, 2025
Tom Hiddleston Lives Life in Reverse in New Stephen King Movie: The Life of Chuck Trailer Mike Flanagan StudioCanal

Tom Hiddleston Lives Life in Reverse in New Stephen King Movie: The Life of Chuck
By April 16, 2025
Cybersecurity Trends Shaping the Future of Small Business Online Gaming Online Casino NCR Edinburgh AI Threat

Cybersecurity Trends Shaping the Future of Small Business
By April 15, 2025
Delhi High Court Orders Amazon to Pay $38.78 Million in Trademark Infringement Case Lifestyle Equities CV and Lifestyle Licensing BV e-commerce symbol amazon e-infringement

Delhi High Court Orders Amazon to Pay $38.78 Million in Trademark Infringement Case
By April 15, 2025
India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech

India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech
By April 14, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
W Chain Launches Commercial Blockchain Network with Record-Low Gas Fees and Global Expansion Plans

W Chain Launches Commercial Blockchain Network with Record-Low Gas Fees and Global Expansion Plans
By April 16, 2025
“Beyond Parody”: Backlash Erupts Over All-Female Blue Origin Rocket Launch

“Beyond Parody”: Backlash Erupts Over All-Female Blue Origin Rocket Launch
By April 16, 2025
Cybersecurity Trends Shaping the Future of Small Business Online Gaming Online Casino NCR Edinburgh AI Threat

Cybersecurity Trends Shaping the Future of Small Business
By April 15, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
To Top
Loading...