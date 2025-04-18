RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has drawn sharp criticism after appointing David Geier, a figure widely discredited in the scientific community, to a new federal study on vaccines and autism. David Geier, who has published studies linking mercury in vaccines to autism, is now listed as a senior data analyst at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The appointment has alarmed public health experts, many of whom see it as a move that revives a long-debunked theory. In 2012, Geier was found to have practised medicine without a license, and his father, Dr. Mark Geier, had his medical license revoked after unethical treatment of autistic children.

A Return to Debunked Science

The Geiers’ work has been thoroughly dismissed by mainstream science. Federal judges and public health authorities have ruled their research unreliable, marred by poor methodology, and unfit for use in court proceedings. Despite this, Robert F. Kennedy has remained a vocal supporter, featuring David Geier’s research in a 2005 essay and referencing it nearly 250 times in his 2014 book, Thimerosal: Let The Science Speak.

The theory that thimerosal—a mercury-based preservative once common in vaccines—causes autism has been definitively debunked by numerous studies, including a 2004 review by the Institute of Medicine. Nevertheless, RFK Jr. has continued to promote it, now using his federal post to revisit the issue through official channels.

Public Health Experts React

Experts warn that the appointment by RFK Jr. undermines vaccine confidence at a critical time. “If we increase vaccine hesitancy and immunisation rates go down further, we will see more vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks,” said Dr. Christopher Beyrer, director of the Duke Global Health Institute.

Many believe that Geier’s presence signals a predetermined outcome for the study. “You’d think you’d want a fresh eye,” said Edward L. Hunter, a former CDC official. “They’ve already published their results. This is not going to help anyone.”

Political Fallout and Public Trust

Senator Bill Cassidy, Republican of Louisiana and chair of the Senate Health Committee, said he was unaware of David Geier’s appointment. Cassidy has criticised additional vaccine-autism research as a waste of public funds and a distraction from studies that could identify the actual causes of rising autism rates.

Since becoming health secretary, RFK Jr. has overseen sweeping budget cuts at HHS, reducing the workforce and cancelling grants dedicated to vaccine education. His appointment of Geier, paired with these rollbacks, has added to concerns that science is being sidelined by ideology.

Dangerous Step Backwards

The decision to give David Geier a role in federal vaccine research represents a significant setback for evidence-based public health policy. Critics argue that revisiting disproven theories not only wastes resources but also risks reigniting public fears, which could lead to reduced vaccination rates and dangerous disease outbreaks.

“To me, the big shame is that with budget cuts, we are not ramping up research into what is actually causing autism,” said Edward L. Hunter. “And if you are worried about vaccine-preventable disease, this is such a clear setback.”