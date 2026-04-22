Employment
CFA Charter holders in India now earn an average of $23.5K, 66% plan to take their skills abroad
Why the CFA Program is gaining ground in India’s finance sector
Beyond salary figures, the study captures a broader picture of how the credential is perceived. Among respondents, 63 percent reported that the CFA Program had a positive impact on their compensation, while 74 percent said it meaningfully influenced early career advancement. Nine in ten aspirants described it as a high-to-significant impact qualification for building international careers and professional credibility.
A notable structural finding concerns where CFA holders are employed. Nearly half of all respondents — 49 percent — work at global multinational companies, well ahead of domestic private sector firms at 30 percent. This strong integration with international employers underlines why the credential continues to be viewed as a gateway to global finance roles rather than simply a domestic qualification.
The talent drain signal hidden in the data
One of the most striking statistics in the 2026 report is forward-looking: 66 percent of respondents say they intend to relocate abroad for career opportunities within the next twelve months, with Europe, Singapore, and the United States cited as the top destinations. The finding points to a significant global ambition among India’s credentialled finance talent — and a potential talent retention challenge for the domestic industry.
Salary expectations are also moderating. While 69 percent of respondents received pay rises of over 20 percent in 2025, only 37 percent anticipate a similar increase over the next year, suggesting that the exceptional increment cycle of recent years may be levelling off. Meanwhile, 36 percent of charterholders indicated they expect a change in job role in the near term, primarily driven by career growth ambitions rather than dissatisfaction. With finance consistently ranked as a top graduate career choice in India, the 2026 CFA study confirms the credential’s sustained relevance and hints at where its most ambitious holders plan to take it.