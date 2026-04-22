CFA Charter holders in India now earn an average of $23.5K, 66% plan to take their skills abroad

Average annual compensation among CFA charterholders and candidates in India has risen to ₹22.1 lakh in 2026, up from ₹19.3 lakh in 2022, according to a new study released by CFA Institute on April 22. The report commissioned by CFA Institute and conducted by research firm Kantar across 2,770 respondents maps the financial and career impact of the CFA Program on investment professionals at various stages of their careers in India.

Why the CFA Program is gaining ground in India’s finance sector

The salary trajectory becomes especially compelling at mid-career and senior levels. The study found that more than 70 percent of CFA charterholders with over eight years of experience earn upwards of ₹40 lakh annually. In Mumbai, nearly 40 percent of charterholders earn above ₹50 lakh, the highest proportion of any city, followed by Bengaluru and Delhi NCR, both at 28 percent.

Beyond salary figures, the study captures a broader picture of how the credential is perceived. Among respondents, 63 percent reported that the CFA Program had a positive impact on their compensation, while 74 percent said it meaningfully influenced early career advancement. Nine in ten aspirants described it as a high-to-significant impact qualification for building international careers and professional credibility.

A notable structural finding concerns where CFA holders are employed. Nearly half of all respondents — 49 percent — work at global multinational companies, well ahead of domestic private sector firms at 30 percent. This strong integration with international employers underlines why the credential continues to be viewed as a gateway to global finance roles rather than simply a domestic qualification.

The talent drain signal hidden in the data

One of the most striking statistics in the 2026 report is forward-looking: 66 percent of respondents say they intend to relocate abroad for career opportunities within the next twelve months, with Europe, Singapore, and the United States cited as the top destinations. The finding points to a significant global ambition among India’s credentialled finance talent — and a potential talent retention challenge for the domestic industry.

Salary expectations are also moderating. While 69 percent of respondents received pay rises of over 20 percent in 2025, only 37 percent anticipate a similar increase over the next year, suggesting that the exceptional increment cycle of recent years may be levelling off. Meanwhile, 36 percent of charterholders indicated they expect a change in job role in the near term, primarily driven by career growth ambitions rather than dissatisfaction. With finance consistently ranked as a top graduate career choice in India, the 2026 CFA study confirms the credential’s sustained relevance and hints at where its most ambitious holders plan to take it.