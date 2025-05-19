Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

JD Vance Shows Just How Low He’ll Go by Exploiting Joe Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis

JD Vance Shows Just How Low He’ll Go by Exploiting Joe Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis

Trump Presidency

JD Vance Shows Just How Low He’ll Go by Exploiting Joe Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

While former President Joe Biden faces a prostate cancer diagnosis, Vice President JD Vance wasted no time doing what he does best: turning human suffering into political theatre. Rather than showing even a moment of genuine empathy, Vance seized on the former president’s illness to push a tired narrative questioning Biden’s fitness and the supposed lack of “transparency” surrounding his health.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force Two in Rome, where he was attending the Vatican’s papal inauguration, JD Vance offered a half-hearted well-wish to Joe Biden before pivoting swiftly into conspiratorial commentary. “We really do need to be honest about whether the former president was capable of doing the job,” he said, because nothing says “compassion” like questioning a cancer patient’s legacy as they begin treatment.

And he didn’t stop there. JD Vance continued, “Why didn’t the American people have a better sense of his health picture?” As if late-stage cancer were something the Biden administration was expected to predict and publicise like a press release on job numbers. This wasn’t a policy critique. It was character assassination cloaked in concern.

Let’s be clear: Joe Biden’s diagnosis came after new urinary symptoms triggered an evaluation. The public was notified swiftly, with doctors reporting a metastasised yet hormone-sensitive form of prostate cancer—one that, while aggressive, is manageable with treatment. This is not some political scandal. It’s a personal health battle, and JD Vance treating it like a campaign opportunity is ghoulish.

Leaked Signal Chat Exposes Chaos in Trump’s White House: War Plans, Emojis, and Blame Game

Even more grotesque is JD Vance’s attempt to shift blame not just onto Joe Biden, but onto his team: “In some ways, I blame him less than I blame the people around him.” This can be seen as a familiar MAGA move, suggesting that there’s always a deep-state-like cover-up, even when the facts are laid bare. It’s cowardly and manipulative.

JD Vance then took it to the extreme by invoking the nuclear football. “This is serious stuff,” he said, implying that Joe Biden, who hasn’t been president for months, still somehow endangers national security. That kind of rhetoric isn’t just misleading; it’s unhinged. Joe Biden no longer holds the codes, JD. That job belongs to Donald Trump, your boss.

This moment tells us everything we need to know about JD Vance. He’s not a statesman. He’s not a unifier. He’s not even a decent human being. He’s a political opportunist who sees cancer not as a tragedy, but as a convenient headline to hijack.

Whatever one thinks of Joe Biden politically, the man is facing cancer at 82 years old. The decent thing—hell, the human thing—to do is offer support, not spin. JD Vance’s words reflect a deeply cynical worldview that sees every vulnerability as a weakness to exploit.

The American people deserve better, especially from someone one heartbeat away from the presidency. JD Vance isn’t asking hard questions in the name of public interest. He’s auditioning for a future run—and he’s willing to step on a cancer diagnosis to get there. Let that sink in.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Cassie Drops $10M Settlement Bombshell Amid Emotional Sean “Diddy” Combs Trial InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles

Cassie Drops $10M Settlement Bombshell Amid Emotional Sean “Diddy” Combs Trial
By May 20, 2025
Cassie Ventura Breaks Down in Sean Diddy Combs Trial: “I’d Give Back $20M to Erase the Trauma” InterContinental Hotels

Cassie Ventura Breaks Down in Diddy Trial: “I’d Give Back $20M to Erase the Trauma”
By May 19, 2025
Drake Loses $1.25M on Maple Leafs Game 7 Blowout, Blames the ‘Bieber Curse’ Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber

Drake Loses $1.25M on Maple Leafs Game 7 Blowout, Blames the ‘Bieber Curse’
By May 19, 2025
Kai Cenat Is Directing Drake’s New Music Video — And He’s Paying Fans $15K to Help PartyNextDoor $ome $exy $ongs 4 U Somebody Loves Me $$$4u

Kai Cenat Is Directing Drake’s New Music Video — And He’s Paying Fans $15K to Help
By May 20, 2025
David Leitch Tapped to Direct Netflix’s ‘Gears of War’ Adaptation Epic Games

David Leitch Tapped to Direct Netflix’s ‘Gears of War’ Adaptation
By May 20, 2025
Wes Anderson Turns Trump’s Tariff into a Cannes Comedy Cannes Film Festival The Phoenician Scheme

Wes Anderson Turns Trump’s Tariff into a Cannes Comedy
By May 19, 2025
Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update! Fortnite on Apple Epic Games App Store iOS Star Wars Mandalorian

Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!
By May 15, 2025
India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry Redseer Consulting

India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry
By May 15, 2025
Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Amazon India, Flipkart, Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation Pakistani flags

Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise
By May 15, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Kai Cenat Is Directing Drake’s New Music Video — And He’s Paying Fans $15K to Help PartyNextDoor $ome $exy $ongs 4 U Somebody Loves Me $$$4u

Kai Cenat Is Directing Drake’s New Music Video — And He’s Paying Fans $15K to Help
By May 20, 2025
David Leitch Tapped to Direct Netflix’s ‘Gears of War’ Adaptation Epic Games

David Leitch Tapped to Direct Netflix’s ‘Gears of War’ Adaptation
By May 20, 2025
From Classic to Connected: Titan Eye+ Rolls Out AI-Powered Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in India

From Classic to Connected: Titan Eye+ Rolls Out AI-Powered Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in India
By May 19, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat Apollo Hospitals Ahemdabad

Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat
By May 16, 2025
Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center

Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center
By May 15, 2025
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale

DC Comics

‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale
Cardinal Timothy Dolan: The American Face in the Conversation for the Next Trump Pope Conclave Pope Francis Donald Trump

News

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
To Top
Loading...