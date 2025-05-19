JD Vance Shows Just How Low He’ll Go by Exploiting Joe Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis

While former President Joe Biden faces a prostate cancer diagnosis, Vice President JD Vance wasted no time doing what he does best: turning human suffering into political theatre. Rather than showing even a moment of genuine empathy, Vance seized on the former president’s illness to push a tired narrative questioning Biden’s fitness and the supposed lack of “transparency” surrounding his health.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force Two in Rome, where he was attending the Vatican’s papal inauguration, JD Vance offered a half-hearted well-wish to Joe Biden before pivoting swiftly into conspiratorial commentary. “We really do need to be honest about whether the former president was capable of doing the job,” he said, because nothing says “compassion” like questioning a cancer patient’s legacy as they begin treatment.

And he didn’t stop there. JD Vance continued, “Why didn’t the American people have a better sense of his health picture?” As if late-stage cancer were something the Biden administration was expected to predict and publicise like a press release on job numbers. This wasn’t a policy critique. It was character assassination cloaked in concern.

Let’s be clear: Joe Biden’s diagnosis came after new urinary symptoms triggered an evaluation. The public was notified swiftly, with doctors reporting a metastasised yet hormone-sensitive form of prostate cancer—one that, while aggressive, is manageable with treatment. This is not some political scandal. It’s a personal health battle, and JD Vance treating it like a campaign opportunity is ghoulish.

Even more grotesque is JD Vance’s attempt to shift blame not just onto Joe Biden, but onto his team: “In some ways, I blame him less than I blame the people around him.” This can be seen as a familiar MAGA move, suggesting that there’s always a deep-state-like cover-up, even when the facts are laid bare. It’s cowardly and manipulative.

JD Vance then took it to the extreme by invoking the nuclear football. “This is serious stuff,” he said, implying that Joe Biden, who hasn’t been president for months, still somehow endangers national security. That kind of rhetoric isn’t just misleading; it’s unhinged. Joe Biden no longer holds the codes, JD. That job belongs to Donald Trump, your boss.

This moment tells us everything we need to know about JD Vance. He’s not a statesman. He’s not a unifier. He’s not even a decent human being. He’s a political opportunist who sees cancer not as a tragedy, but as a convenient headline to hijack.

Whatever one thinks of Joe Biden politically, the man is facing cancer at 82 years old. The decent thing—hell, the human thing—to do is offer support, not spin. JD Vance’s words reflect a deeply cynical worldview that sees every vulnerability as a weakness to exploit.

The American people deserve better, especially from someone one heartbeat away from the presidency. JD Vance isn’t asking hard questions in the name of public interest. He’s auditioning for a future run—and he’s willing to step on a cancer diagnosis to get there. Let that sink in.