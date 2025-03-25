Leaked Signal Chat Exposes Chaos in Trump’s White House: War Plans, Emojis, and Blame Game

The recent accidental inclusion of journalist Jeffrey Goldberg in a top-level Signal chat within the Donald Trump administration has raised serious concerns about national security and internal disagreements over foreign policy. The leaked signal chat group, which included Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, discussed the U.S. airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthi forces in real time. The revelations from this leak provide crucial insights into the administration’s decision-making process and the tensions within Donald Trump’s inner circle.

JD Vance Questioned the Strikes’ Strategic Value

Jeffery Goldberg reported that Vice President JD Vance was sceptical about the airstrikes, arguing that they primarily benefited European interests rather than the United States. In the chat, he expressed concerns about how the decision aligned with Donald Trump’s broader stance on reducing U.S. commitments to Europe.

“I think we are making a mistake,” Vance wrote, adding that the president might not fully grasp how this action contradicted his messaging on NATO and European defence responsibilities. He also warned that the strikes could cause a spike in oil prices, potentially harming the U.S. economy.

Despite these objections, Vance later issued a statement affirming that he and Trump were “in complete agreement” following further discussions.

Criticism of Europe’s ‘Free-Loading’ on U.S. Defense

A key theme in the conversation was frustration with European reliance on U.S. military action. JD Vance, who has been vocal about reducing American involvement in global conflicts, was unwilling to justify the airstrikes solely to defend European trade interests in the Suez Canal. “If you think we should do it, let’s go,” he told Pete Hegseth. “I just hate bailing Europe out again.”

Pete Hegseth echoed this sentiment, responding: “I fully share your loathing of European free-loading. It’s PATHETIC.”

One participant, identified only as “SM,” suggested that the U.S. should demand compensation from Europe and Egypt for restoring security in the region, asking, “If Europe doesn’t remunerate, then what?”

Celebratory Emojis and Prayers Post-Strike

Once the strikes were carried out, the chat became more celebratory. Jeffery Goldberg said Mike Waltz marked the event with three emojis: a fist pump, an American flag, and fire. Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff followed with a string of five emojis, including praying hands, a flexed bicep, and two American flags. Vance, who had initially voiced concerns about the strike, later wrote, “I will say a prayer for victory,” as updates on the operation came in. Several other participants added prayer emojis, reflecting a mixture of patriotism and religious sentiment within the group.

Shaping the Narrative: Blaming Biden

Despite internal disagreements, the chat participants appeared to agree on one key messaging strategy: shifting focus away from Donald Trump’s decision and toward blaming President Joe Biden. Pete Hegseth reassured Vance that his concerns were valid but emphasized the need to frame the narrative carefully. “I think messaging is going to be tough no matter what – nobody knows who the Houthis are – which is why we would need to stay focused on: 1) Biden failed & 2) Iran funded,” he wrote.

This reflects a broader pattern in Donald Trump’s administration of linking Biden’s foreign policy to perceived failures in the Middle East.

Mike Waltz Under Fire for Security Breach

The leak has placed significant pressure on National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, who inadvertently added Jeffery Goldberg to the Signal group. Initially, Goldberg thought the invitation was a hoax, but he quickly realized that the conversation was real and contained highly sensitive military details.

While Donald Trump has publicly stated that he “knows nothing” about the situation, congressional Democrats have called for an urgent investigation into the security breach. Meanwhile, Pete Hegseth attempted to downplay the scandal, telling reporters, “Nobody was texting war plans.” However, the leak raises serious concerns about how the administration handles classified information and internal discussions on military operations.

This incident has not only exposed a major security oversight but has also highlighted divisions within Trump’s inner circle regarding America’s role in global conflicts. While the administration sought to downplay the significance of the chat, the revelations are likely to fuel further scrutiny over U.S. military strategy and the handling of classified information at the highest levels of government.