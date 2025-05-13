Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar Sued Over Royalties for “Like That” Sample

The chart-topping 2024 track “Like That” by Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar has hit a legal snag as the artists face a lawsuit from veteran rapper Rodney O. The legal action stems from the alleged improper use of a sample from Rodney O’s iconic 1988 hit, “Everlasting Bass,” which features prominently in the diss-heavy single aimed at Drake and J. Cole.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Rodney O claims that he was not properly credited for the use of his music in “Like That,” nor has he received the royalties owed to him. The rapper alleges that while Epic Records initially reached out to negotiate a sample clearance, the deal was never fully finalised, especially for the version that includes Kendrick Lamar’s verse. The lawsuit further claims that Rodney O was left out of discussions entirely when the song was submitted for GRAMMY nominations, denying him both proper credit and potential industry recognition.

Adding another layer to the dispute, Rodney O also sues the estate of soul legend Barry White. His reasoning stems from Barry White’s work being used in a remix of “Like That” allegedly created by Ye (formerly Kanye West), which includes additional samples. Rodney O suggests that complications regarding royalty distribution may involve White’s estate, which could be holding on to some of the funds owed.

In response to the allegations, a representative for Metro Boomin told TMZ Hip Hop that the necessary sample clearance was indeed secured before the song’s release. The rep also confirmed that $50,000 USD was paid for the rights to use “Everlasting Bass.” According to their side, the dispute may lie not with the artists themselves but with Barry White’s estate, which may be in control of royalty distribution and licensing obligations.

“Like That,” a standout track from Future and Metro Boomin’s joint album WE DON’T TRUST YOU, made an immediate impact upon its release. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became a viral cultural moment mainly due to Kendrick Lamar’s fiery verse targeting rivals Drake and J. Cole. The song was later nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the GRAMMY Awards, raising its profile and potential for controversy.

Rodney O’s lawsuit highlights the complexities of modern hip-hop, where sampling remains a cornerstone of creativity but also a legal minefield. With high-profile artists and major labels involved, the outcome of this case could have ripple effects throughout the industry, especially in how legacy artists are compensated for sampled work.

As of now, neither Future nor Kendrick Lamar has issued a public statement on the lawsuit. With the GRAMMYs looming and “Like That” continuing to dominate playlists and headlines, the tension between creative sampling and copyright law is once again in the spotlight.