Cardi B Goes Public with Stefon Diggs at Knicks Game Amid Heated Divorce from Offset

Cardi B made headlines once again this week — not with a chart-topping single, but by stepping out publicly with her new boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs. The Grammy-winning rapper was spotted courtside at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, watching the New York Knicks take on the Boston Celtics during a high-stakes NBA playoff game.

The appearance marks the first time Cardi B and the New England Patriots wide receiver have gone public as a couple, confirming months of speculation about their romance. The 32-year-old “WAP” artist and the 31-year-old football player were first linked back in February when they were photographed arriving together at a Miami hotel.

Now, with the spotlight firmly on them, the pair didn’t shy away from affection. Holding hands as they entered the arena, they cosied up courtside throughout the game, which saw the Knicks secure a 121–113 win over their rivals. In a now-viral fan video, Diggs is seen whispering sweetly into Cardi’s ear before nuzzling her neck, sending social media into a frenzy.

Their PDA-filled date night comes as Cardi continues to navigate a messy divorce from Migos rapper Offset. The two were married in secret in 2017 and share three children: daughter Kulture, son Wave, and a baby girl born in September 2024 whose name remains private.

Though Cardi B initially filed for divorce in 2020, she later called it off. However, she refiled in 2024, citing irreconcilable differences — a move that set off a very public and increasingly volatile series of accusations between the two.

Last month, Cardi took to X Spaces to share shocking claims about Offset’s behaviour amid the divorce. “This guy upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me — begging me saying he’s gonna take away his life, begging me saying he’s gonna take away my life,” she said.

She went on to allege that Offset has harassed her when she travels and has even contacted men she’s been romantically linked to — including, presumably, Stefon Diggs. “This man sent text messages to somebody that I was dealing with of me and him having sex,” Cardi claimed. “That’s the type of s*** I’ve been dealing with.”

In another explosive moment, Offset accused Cardi of cheating on him while she was pregnant. During one of her Instagram Lives, Offset jumped into the comments to write: “U f***ed with a baby inside tell the truth!!” Cardi’s blunt response on X? “AND DID !!!!!!”

While the feud continues to escalate publicly, Cardi’s courtside debut with Diggs signals that she’s ready to move forward, on her terms. During her livestream, she didn’t hold back about her feelings toward Offset: “I regret you. I’m too good for you. I’ve always been too good for you.”

With legal battles looming and personal drama unfolding, Cardi B seems unbothered — smiling next to Diggs at the game, cheering for her hometown Knicks, and reminding the world that, as she put it, “It’s no fun when Mama’s got the gun.”