Nuvie Raises $450K Pre-Seed Round to Make Healthy Eating Fun

Food

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Better-for-you nutrition start-up Nuvie has raised $450,000 (₹3.8 Cr) in a high-impact pre-seed funding round led by accelerator PedalStart, with participation from marquee investors like Mukesh Bansal (Myntra, Cult.fit), Ayyappan R (FirstClub, Cleartrip), Chanakya Gupta (Tuco Kids, Flipkart), and Arun Sharma (Qlub UAE).

Founded in 2024, Nuvie is reimagining healthy food and snacking with indulgent treats as guilt-free pleasures, starting with high-protein, lactose-free shakes and expanding into products like protein chocolates and “Proffee” (protein cold coffee) — all designed to taste just as good, if not better, than their traditional counterparts.

The capital infusion marks a significant milestone for the brand, which clocked ₹10 lakh in monthly revenue from its very first month. According to co-founders Prashant Paliwal and Hem Narayan, the fresh funds will be used to accelerate product development, amplify brand-building and content creation, and expand distribution across India. “This round validates our mission to make healthy food enjoyable and easy to stick with,” said Prashant and Hem, before Nuvie, both former leaders at Cult.fit. “We’re not just another nutrition brand — Nuvie is about joyful eating without the guilt.”



A Fun and Flavorful Take on Fitness Nutrition

While most players in the health food sector lean into performance and rigidity, Nuvie’s edge lies in its playful, lifestyle-friendly approach. The brand’s products combine protein, fiber, and real flavor, aiming to convert India’s rising base of “beginner health-conscious consumers” into long-term loyalists.

Nuvie’s philosophy centers around healthy food, sustainability, convenience, and indulgence. Nuvie is challenging the stereotype that healthy eating has to feel like a chore. Its early traction suggests that India’s health-curious audience is ready for a fresh, flavor-first alternative.

Ex- Cult.fit - Nuvie Founders Hem Narayan and Prashant Paliwal

Nuvie Founders Hem Narayan and Prashant Paliwal

Investors Back Founders’ Vision of Joyful Wellness

Commenting on the Nuvie investment, Manas Pal and Aditya Darolia, Co-Founders of PedalStart, said: “India’s nutritious food market is booming, but real innovation has lagged. Nuvie stands out for making health not just accessible, but truly desirable. Their category, product pipeline, and team inspired us to back them for the long run.”

Scaling Fast — Online and Offline

Having already entered 100+ premium retail outlets and 200+ gyms across metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Nuvie is doubling down on quick-commerce partnerships with platforms like Blinkit, Instamart, and Big Basket. The brand is also building out its D2C presence through its own website.

With an ambitious ₹10 Cr ARR target by the end of 2025, the startup is on a fast track to becoming India’s go-to brand for better-for-you snacks and drinks.


