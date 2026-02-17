Connect with us
Beep Raises $850K to Bring AI-Driven Career Opportunities to Tier 2 and Tier 3 Students

Beep Raises $850K to Bring AI-Driven Career Opportunities to Tier 2 and Tier 3 Students

EdTech

Beep Raises $850K to Bring AI-Driven Career Opportunities to Tier 2 and Tier 3 Students

Pune-based EdTech startup Beep has raised $850,000 in a Pre-Series A funding round to accelerate its mission of creating an AI-powered career ecosystem for students and early professionals, particularly those in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The funding round saw participation from Knowhere Ventures LLC, Pacific Global Solutions Limited, and LeadAngels FLV, along with prominent angel investors including Vipul Prakash, founder of wowJobs, and Sandeep Johri, CEO of Checkmarx. With this investment, Beep’s total funding now stands at $1.5 million.

The fresh capital will help the company expand its platform reach, enhance its AI capabilities, and strengthen partnerships with colleges and employers across India.

Expansion Plans: Scaling to 5 Million Users and 150 Colleges

Beep plans to scale its platform to 5 million users and onboard 150 new colleges over the next nine months. The company is also investing in developing industry-aligned programs designed to equip students with practical skills that match real hiring requirements.

Currently, the platform offers more than 28 active programs covering design, work-readiness certifications, and experiential internships. These programs are designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations, enabling students to transition more effectively into professional careers.

Founder and CEO Saurabh Mangrulkar emphasized the company’s focus on equitable career access. He noted that students from smaller cities often possess the same ambition as those in metropolitan areas but lack access to structured career ecosystems. The funding will support Beep’s goal of delivering equal career opportunities at scale.

From Student Community to National Career Ecosystem

Founded in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Beep began as a discussion platform where students could connect, share ideas, and support each other. Since then, it has evolved into a comprehensive career ecosystem serving over 6.5 million users.

The platform has helped more than 30,000 students and early professionals secure placements, internships, and gig opportunities. It also partners with over 1,500 colleges and collaborates with more than 7,800 hiring companies across India.

Beep’s integrated platform combines mentorship, career guidance, industry-aligned learning, and AI-powered recruitment tools to improve career outcomes.

AI-Driven Tools to Improve Employability

Beep offers multiple products designed to support both students and institutions. Its career-building app provides mentorship, resume assistance, and access to job opportunities. The platform also runs professional upskilling programs with placement support.

Additionally, UniBeep helps colleges manage placement workflows efficiently, while BeepHire.ai enables companies to recruit fresh graduates using AI-driven hiring automation.

These tools aim to create a seamless ecosystem connecting students, colleges, and employers.

Strengthening Position in India’s Growing EdTech Sector

Beep’s latest funding comes at a time when India’s EdTech sector is increasingly shifting toward outcome-based education and employability-focused learning. Investors are increasingly interested in platforms that demonstrate measurable career impact.

With strong investor backing and growing demand for career-focused education, Beep is well-positioned to expand its reach and influence. Its focus on leveraging AI to deliver career access and skill-based opportunities aligns with India’s broader workforce transformation goals.

As the company scales its platform and expands partnerships, Beep aims to play a key role in democratizing career access and helping millions of students achieve meaningful employment outcomes.

Loading...