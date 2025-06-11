Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Piston Raises $7.5M to Disrupt Fleet Fuel Payments With Cardless, Fraud-Free Platform

Piston Raises $7.5M to Disrupt Fleet Fuel Payments With Cardless, Fraud-Free Platform Spark Capital, with support from Pear VC and BOND

Funding News

Piston Raises $7.5M to Disrupt Fleet Fuel Payments With Cardless, Fraud-Free Platform

With roots in Kolkata and HQ in Cupertino, this fast-growing startup is rebuilding the fuel payments ecosystem from scratch—eliminating fraud, slashing costs, and helping independent gas stations thrive.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Piston—a cardless payment platform built for fleets and gas stations—has announced a $6.1 million seed round, led by Spark Capital, with support from Pear VC and BOND. Combined with a $1.4 million pre-seed through the PearX accelerator, the company’s total funding now stands at $7.5 million.

Founded by former fleet operators Vikram Sekhon and Shivam Shah, Piston is replacing outdated card networks with a direct, app-based payment system that connects truck drivers and gas stations through secure QR code transactions. This eliminates fraud, hidden fees, and reconciliation chaos—problems the founders faced firsthand while running their own fleets.

“Fuel was our second-largest cost after payroll—and the most unpredictable,” said Sekhon, now Piston’s CEO. “The existing solutions only added complexity. So we built one ourselves, from the ground up.”



Cardless, Contactless, and Chaos-Free

Piston’s app-generated QR codes tie each transaction to the specific vehicle, time, location, and fuel type—streamlining operations and minimizing errors. On the gas station side, independent operators, who make up 90% of the market, can now directly connect with commercial demand without costly hardware or third-party platforms.

Already live across 800+ stations and serving 120+ fleets, Piston processes over $20 million in annualized volume and is growing at 50% month-over-month. According to co-founder Shivam Shah, Piston’s platform is uniquely engineered in Kolkata, where the company has rapidly scaled its engineering and operations teams.

“Being from Kolkata gave me the conviction that we could build a global fintech product from here,” said Shah. “We’ve gone from five to 25 people in a year, and we’re doubling down in India.”

Winning Support Across the Ecosystem

Investors are bullish on Piston’s mission. “Vikram and Shivam lived this problem,” said Arpan Shah of Spark Capital. “They’re not just replacing cards—they’re creating a smarter, transparent payment rail that benefits both drivers and stations.”

Pear VC’s Shravan Reddy added, “They exceeded every growth metric during our accelerator. We’re thrilled to back them as they redefine this overlooked corner of transportation.”

Fleet operators agree. “Fuel cards were bleeding us dry,” said Ash Kapoor of Saga Kapital Group, which runs a 200+ truck fleet. “With Piston, our costs dropped, our drivers stopped wasting time at pumps, and our back office can breathe.”

What’s Next for Piston?

With fresh capital, Piston is hiring aggressively in go-to-market and product roles across Cupertino, Lehi, and Kolkata. The company is also expanding its independent gas station partner network nationwide, giving small operators the tools to compete for commercial fuel dollars.

As the global transportation industry faces rising costs and margin pressures, Piston’s approach—direct, transparent, and built by operators—could be the innovation fleets didn’t know they needed.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Piston Raises $7.5M to Disrupt Fleet Fuel Payments With Cardless, Fraud-Free Platform Spark Capital, with support from Pear VC and BOND

Piston Raises $7.5M to Disrupt Fleet Fuel Payments With Cardless, Fraud-Free Platform
By June 11, 2025
Strawberry Moon 2025: See Tonight’s Rare Lunar Display During Major Standstill June Moon

Strawberry Moon 2025: See Tonight’s Rare Lunar Display During Major Standstill
By June 11, 2025
Who’s Really Behind the Chaos in Downtown L.A.? Unmasking the Agitators Disrupting Anti-ICE Protests LA curfew karen Bass Mayor Jim Mcdowell Donald Trump Gavin Newsom

Who’s Really Behind the Chaos in Downtown L.A.? Unmasking the Agitators Disrupting Anti-ICE Protests
By June 11, 2025
Stephen King’s The Institute Brings Psychic Horror to MGM+ This July: Watch the Chilling Trailer Now

Stephen King’s The Institute Brings Psychic Horror to MGM+ This July: Watch the Chilling Trailer Now
By June 11, 2025
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Malia’s Stage Name and Her Quest for Independence Obama Daughter Hollywood Barack obama

Michelle Obama Opens Up About Malia’s Stage Name and Her Quest for Independence
By June 11, 2025
Rachel Brosnahan to Star Season 2 of Apple TV+’s ‘Presumed Innocent’ Jo Murray’s legal thriller novel Dissection of a Murder, David E. Kelley, J J Abrams, and Jake Gyllenhaal Bad Robot

Rachel Brosnahan to Star Season 2 of Apple TV+’s ‘Presumed Innocent’
By June 11, 2025
Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns iLottery Online Gambling Addiction

Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns
By June 11, 2025
Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis FunCom Gameplay

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis
By June 11, 2025
Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs

Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs
By June 11, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis FunCom Gameplay

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis
By June 11, 2025
Strawberry Moon 2025: See Tonight’s Rare Lunar Display During Major Standstill June Moon

Strawberry Moon 2025: See Tonight’s Rare Lunar Display During Major Standstill
By June 11, 2025
Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs

Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs
By June 11, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
Salma Hayek Stuns at 58 on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover

Hollywood

Salma Hayek Stuns at 58 on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover
Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP Formula 1 F1 FIA

Emilia Romagna GP

Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP
To Top
Loading...