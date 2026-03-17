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Pet Care Startup Moe Puppy Raises ₹2 Crore Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Premium Pet Wellness Products

Pet Care Startup Moe Puppy Raises ₹2 Crore Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Premium Pet Wellness Products $216K PedalStart Venture Capital

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Pet Care Startup Moe Puppy Raises ₹2 Crore Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Premium Pet Wellness Products

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Gurugram-based direct-to-consumer pet care startup Moe Puppy has raised $216K (₹2 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by startup accelerator PedalStart. The round also included participation from angel investors and the Jindagi Live Angel Fund.

The funding marks the company’s first institutional investment since its founding in 2023, following two years of bootstrapped growth.

Moe Puppy aims to use the capital to strengthen its presence in India’s rapidly growing pet care market and expand its portfolio of science-backed pet grooming and wellness products.

Funding to Support R&D, Marketing, and Supply Chain

According to the company, the newly raised funds will be strategically deployed across research and development, marketing, supply chain improvements, and selective hiring.

The startup plans to focus particularly on hiring talent across growth, operations, and customer experience, while also expanding its product development capabilities.

These investments are expected to help Moe Puppy build a scalable and trusted premium pet care brand over the next 12 to 18 months.

Supertails Raises $30 Million as India’s Pet Care Market Embraces the Pet Parenting Era

A Founder’s Personal Mission to Improve Pet Care

The company was founded by Gourav Dudeja & Manish Paul, a long-time pet parent and certified pet trainer who struggled to find safe and effective grooming products for his own dog, which suffered from severe allergies.

This experience inspired him to create a Made-in-India alternative to expensive imported pet products, combining natural ingredients with scientific research and lab testing.

Today, Moe Puppy focuses on producing clean-label pet care products designed to be safe, easy to use, and effective for modern pet parents.

Strong Early Growth in India’s Pet Care Market

Within just two years of operation, Moe Puppy has built significant early traction in the market.

The startup has served over 100,000 customers across India, with a reported 30% repeat purchase rate, highlighting strong brand loyalty among pet owners.

Its flagship products—including Dry Shampoo and Anti-Tick Spray—have become bestsellers and helped the brand achieve 10x growth in the past year.

The company has also emerged as one of the highest-rated pet grooming brands on Amazon India, according to customer reviews.

Digital-First Strategy Driving Nationwide Reach

Moe Puppy operates primarily as a D2C-first brand while maintaining a strong omnichannel presence.

Its portfolio of more than 14 science-backed pet care products is available through the company’s official website as well as major online platforms including Amazon, quick-commerce apps like Blinkit and Zepto, and pet-focused marketplaces such as Supertails.

This digital-first approach enables the brand to reach tier-1 and tier-2 cities without heavy investment in offline retail infrastructure.

Investors See Strong Potential in Premium Pet Care

Investors believe Moe Puppy is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising demand for premium pet wellness products in India.

Pet ownership is increasing rapidly across the country, with owners becoming more conscious about health, safety, and wellness for their pets.

PedalStart’s founders highlighted the startup’s strong unit economics, research-driven approach, and customer-centric product development as key reasons for their investment.

Building a Full-Stack Pet Care Platform

Looking ahead, Moe Puppy plans to expand beyond grooming products into a full-stack pet care ecosystem covering wellness, hygiene, and preventive care.

The startup also aims to grow internationally while continuing to promote responsible pet parenting, adoption awareness, and animal welfare initiatives.

If its growth continues at the current pace, Moe Puppy could become one of the most influential emerging brands in India’s fast-growing pet care industry.

  • Pet Care Startup Moe Puppy Raises ₹2 Crore Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Premium Pet Wellness Products $216K PedalStart Venture Capital
  • Pet Care Startup Moe Puppy Raises ₹2 Crore Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Premium Pet Wellness Products $216K PedalStart Venture Capital

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