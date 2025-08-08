Google Pixel 10 Leak Reveals Massive Upgrades: Here’s What to Expect

Ahead of the official Made by Google event scheduled for August 20, fresh leaks have surfaced showcasing the Google Pixel 10 lineup. The lineup includes Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While previous rumors suggested the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might be delayed till October, its presence in official marketing material suggests otherwise.

Google Pixel 10 Leak: What We Know So Far

AI-Powered Camera Coach

Google is doubling down on AI, introducing a Camera Coach powered by Gemini AI. This new tool analyzes your shots and offers real-time suggestions like improving your angle or adjusting lighting—turning anyone into a pro photographer without needing filters or heavy editing.







First Foldable with IP68 Rating?

One of the biggest surprises could be the Pixel 10 Pro Fold boasting an IP68 water and dust resistance rating—a first for foldable phones. This durability milestone, if confirmed, would make it the most rugged foldable smartphone ever released.

Tensor G5 Chipset: Faster, Smarter, Smoother

Under the hood, the entire Pixel 10 lineup is expected to feature the new Tensor G5 processor. While benchmarks suggest it still trails Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite, it promises major improvements in AI performance, gaming, and power efficiency.

Telephoto Camera on Base Model

Leaked specs hint that even the base Pixel 10 could come equipped with a telephoto lens, a first for an entry-level Pixel. While the main and ultra-wide sensors might be slightly downgraded to maintain price parity, the added versatility could be worth the trade-off.

Bigger Batteries for Pro Models

Battery life gets a boost across the board:

Pixel 10 Pro : 4,870mAh (up from 4,700mAh)

Pixel 10 Pro XL: 5,200mAh (up from 5,060mAh)

Combined with the more efficient Tensor G5, these upgrades could lead to noticeably better endurance.

Bonus: Free Year of Google AI Pro

Perhaps the most exciting freebie? Select Pixel 10 models are expected to come bundled with 1 year of Google AI Pro, giving users premium AI features at no additional cost.

From camera innovations to foldable durability, the Pixel 10 series looks poised to be Google’s boldest smartphone release yet. With the official reveal at Made By google just days away, Android fans and iPhone users alike might want to pay close attention.